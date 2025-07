Ninth overall pick Mrtka signs with Buffalo

Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Radim Mrtka has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Mrtka joined the T-Birds in November after he began the season playing professionally in his native Czechia. As a member of the Thunderbirds, he had 35 points (three goals) in 43 games and also suited up six times in the postseason.

A silver medallist with Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Mrtka also represented his country at the 2025 U18 World Championships earlier this year.

Mrtka was the first WHL selection at the 2025 NHL Draft when the Sabres selected him ninth overall.