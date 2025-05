NHL prospects set to shine at 2025 Memorial Cup

The future of the NHL will be on full display at the 2025 Memorial Cup.

This year’s tournament will feature a plethora of talent as 33 NHL drafted players will suit up for the London Knights, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moncton Wildcats and Rimouski Oceanic.

London – who claimed their second straight J. Ross Robertson Cup after a five-game series win over Oshawa – lead the way with 12 NHL prospects that includes four first-round picks in Easton Cowan (TOR), Sam Dickinson (SJ), Sam O’Reilly (EDM) and Oliver Bonk (PHI).

The Tigers – who won their first WHL title in 18 years after a five-game series victory against Spokane – have eight NHL prospects on their roster. Cayden Lindstrom is the highest drafted player at the tournament after he was taken fourth overall by Columbus in 2024 and he is joined by fellow first-round pick Tanner Molendyk (NSH).

Moncton owns seven NHL drafted players that are led by Etienne Morin (CGY) who was a second-round choice in 2023. The Wildcats won their third QMJHL title Monday after they defeated Rimouski in six games.

Finally, hosts Rimouski have six NHL drafted players on its roster led by defending QMJHL Michele Brière Trophy award winner Mathieu Cataford (VGK).

For NHL clubs, the Philadelphia Flyers lead the way with three prospects while the Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville predators, Florida Panthers and Utah Mammoth all have two players participating.

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

London Knights (12)

Cam Allen – Washington Capitals (136th overall / 2023)

Denver Barkey – Philadelphia Flyers (95th overall / 2023)

Oliver Bonk – Philadelphia Flyers (22nd overall / 2023)

Easton Cowan – Toronto Maple Leafs (28th overall / 2023)

Sam Dickinson – San Jose Sharks (11th overall / 2024)

Kasper Halttunen – San Jose Sharks (36th overall / 2023)

Jacob Julien – Winnipeg Jets (146th overall / 2023)

Blake Montgomery – Ottawa Senators (117th overall / 2024)

Willian Nicholl – Edmonton Oilers (196th / 2024)

Jesse Nurmi – New York Islanders (113th overall / 2023)

Sam O’Reilly – Edmonton Oilers (32nd overall / 2024)

Jared Woolley – LA Kings (164th overall / 2024

Medicine Hat Tigers (8)

Andrew Basha – Calgary Flames (41st overall / 2024)

Cayden Lindstrom – Columbus Blue Jackets (4th overall / 2024)

Harrison Meneghin – Tampa Bay Lighting (206th overall / 2024)

Tanner Molendyk – Nashville Predators (24th overall / 2023

Niilopekka Muhonen – Dallas Stars (158th overall / 2024)

Ryder Ritchie – Minnesota Wild (45th overall / 2024)

Hunter St. Martin – Florida Panthers (193rd overall / 2024)

Veeti Vaisanen – Utah Mammoth (96th overall / 2024)

Moncton Wildcats (7)

Dyllan Gill – Tampa Bay Lightning (223rd overall / 2022

Rudy Guimond – Detroit Red Wings (169th overall / 2023)

Loke Johansson – Boston Bruins (186th overall / 2024)

Dylan MacKinnon – Nashville Predators (83rd overall / 2023)

Etienne Morin – Calgary Flames (48th overall / 2023)

Juraj Pekarcik – St. Louis Blues (76th overall / 2023)

Gabe Smith – Utah Mammoth (103rd overall / 2024)

Rimouski Oceanic (6)

Alexandre Blais – Anaheim Ducks (100th overall / 2024

Mathieu Cataford – Vegas Golden Knights (77th overall / 2023)

Luke Coughlin – Florida Panthers (191st overall / 2023)

Spencer Gill – Philadelphia Flyers (59th overall / 2024)

Eriks Mateiko – Washington Capitals (90th overall / 2024)

Basile Sansonnens – Vancouver Canucks (221st overall / 2024)

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski — 7:00pm ET

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET