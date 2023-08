NHL prospect Davis traded to Portland

Florida Panthers prospect Josh Davis has been traded to the Portland Winterhawks.

In return, the Swift Current Broncos received former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary.

The Broncos also acquired three draft picks in the trade while Portland also received Tyson Yaremko.

Davis, who was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had a career high 20 goals in 2022-23 alongside 34 points. He also made his professional debut after the Broncos’ season concluded where he played in one game with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.