NHL.com’s Kimelman and Morreale have Schaefer going first overall in 2025 NHL Draft mock

If there’s one thing that NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale agree on, it’s that the Erie Otters’ Matthew Schaefer will be the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Both Kimelman and Morreale have the Otters defenceman pencilled in as the no. 1 selection in their first 2025 NHL Draft mocks.

“He’s the best prospect for the 2025 draft,” Kimelman wrote. “Schaefer is the best skater in this draft class. His offensive game is dynamic, and he’s strong enough (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) to handle any situation in the defensive zone.

“Schaefer is one of the youngest players available for the draft; he won’t turn 18 until Sept. 5,” added Morreale. “An elite skater, he can kill penalties and quarterback a power play. The injury sustained at World Juniors shouldn’t discourage the Sharks from choosing him first.”

In his Top 10 – that used the NHL’s standings at the time of the 4 Nations Face-Off – Kimelman had Saginaw’s Michael Misa (no. 2), Brampton’s Porter Martone (no. 4), Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (no. 5), Brandon’s Roger McQueen (no. 6), Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (no. 8) and Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (no. 10).

Morreale on the other hand had Martone at no. 2, Misa at no. 3, McQueen at no. 6, Desnoyers at no. 7, Seattle’s Radim Mrtka at no. 8, Tri-City’s Jackson Smith at no. 9 and O’Brien at no. 10.

In total, Kimelman listed 22 CHL players in his first round mock while Morreale had 23.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.