NHL calibre prospects selected in 2025 CHL Import Draft

A total of 24 NHL prospects were selected during Wednesday’s 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Led by first overall pick Tomas Poletin – who was chosen by the Kelowna Rockets and was the 106th overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft – 19 players had their names called in both 2025 drafts.

Additionally, five players from the 2024 NHL Draft class were picked in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

A look at what @Kelowna_Rockets fans can expect from Tomas Poletin after the #Isles prospect was made the first overall pick in the 2025 #CHLImportDraft! 🚨pic.twitter.com/I0I3QsMcIT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) July 2, 2025

The highest ranked prospect is the Islanders’ Daniil Prokhorov who after being the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was taken 69th overall by the Sarnia Sting in the CHL Import Draft. In fact, six second round picks from the 2025 NHL Draft were chosen Wednesday while five third rounders now have their rights owned by CHL clubs.

On the flip side, of the 24 NHL prospects chosen over the past two CHL Import Draft’s, 15 were first round picks and four were Top 5 selections.

2024 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

1/5 Darels Uljanskis (Flint Firebirds / OHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (7/214)

1/44 Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) drafted by the San Jose Sharks (4/116)

1/54 Eerik Wallenius (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) drafted by the Ottawa Senators (5/136)

3/124 Melvin Fernström (Peterborough Petes / OHL) drafted by the Vancouver Canucks (3/93)

3/178 Heikki Ruohonen (Kitchener Rangers / OHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (4/107)

2025 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

1/1 Tomas Poletin (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) drafted by the New York Islanders (4/106)

1/2 Adam Benák (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL) drafted by the Minnesota Wild (4/102)

1/4 Michal Pradel (Regina Pats / WHL) drafted by the Detroit Red Wings (3/75)

1/14 Matous Kucharcik (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) drafted by the Buffalo Sabres (4/103)

1/18 Maxim Schäfer (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) drafted by the Washington Capitals (3/96)

1/21 Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL) drafted by Carolina Hurricanes (2/62)

1/23 Yevgeni Prokhorov (Flint Firebirds / OHL) drafted by the Buffalo Sabres (7/199)

1/29 Artyom Gonchar (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) drafted by the New York Rangers (3/89)

1/33 Arseni Radkov (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL) drafted by the Montréal Canadiens (3/82)

1/34 Eric Nilson (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (2/45)

1/53 Michal Svrcek (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) drafted by the Detroit Red Wings (4/119)

1/58 Linus Funck (London Knights / OHL) drafted by the Colorado Avalanche (4/118)

2/69 Daniil Prokhorov (Sarnia Sting / OHL) drafted by the New York Islanders (2/42)

2/71 Stepan Hoch (Victoria Royals / WHL) drafted by the Utah Mammoth (3/78)

2/83 Theo Stockselius (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) drafted by the Calgary Flames (2/54)

2/90 Lasse Boelius (Sudbury Wolves / OHL) drafted by the Anaheim Ducks (2/60)

2/99 Tinus Koblar (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs (2/64)

2/105 Max Westergård (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (5/132)

3/126 Mikkel Eriksen (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL) drafted by the New York Rangers (4/111)