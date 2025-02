Nguyen earns CHLAwayFromHome presented by Days Inn honours

In two games with Brandon, Marcus Nguyen tallied six points (four goals). Starting the week (Feb. 11) in Swift Current Nguyen earned first star honours with a four-point (2G, 2A) effort as the Wheat Kings defeated the Broncos 7-4. Three nights later, on Valentine’s Day, the Wheaties travelled to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors. Nguyen was once again named first star after scoring two more goals including the game winner in a 6-3 victory. With 52 points in 51 games the Calgary, AB native has already surpassed his career high in goals and sits just four points off his 56 point mark set last season.