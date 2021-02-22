New 50/50 lottery for junior hockey in Alberta

Albertans will have the chance to support junior hockey in their communities with a new 50/50 draw that will help local teams maintain operations impacted by COVID-19.

Jackpots For Junior Hockey presented by RE/MAX, a joint 50/50 draw launched today by the Western Hockey League (WHL) and Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), will share proceeds with Alberta’s five WHL teams and 15 AJHL teams to help offset revenues lost because of the pandemic and the suspension of play.

Alberta’s government, through Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), is supporting the lottery by allowing the leagues to conduct 50/50 draws, with Albertans able to purchase tickets online from anywhere in the province.

“Protecting the lives and livelihoods of Albertans includes ensuring that junior hockey remains a social and economic driver in our province. Thanks to changes made to provincial policy, the WHL and AJHL can now raise funds online to support their operations directly from fans in their communities. We’re asking Albertans to provide a much needed assist and purchase Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 tickets.”

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“The WHL is excited for the launch of the Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50. As largely fan-dependent leagues, the future of many of our junior hockey teams is in jeopardy in Alberta. The Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 will help to ensure our junior hockey teams remain a vital part of our Alberta communities. The WHL is pleased to enter into a partnership with the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Junior Hockey League, and our longstanding WHL corporate partner RE/MAX of Western Canada to deliver this exciting new initiative to Albertans.”

Ron Robison, WHL Commissioner

“The strength of the AJHL is its communities. Through unique and dynamic relationships, the AJHL and its member teams are deeply intertwined throughout the province. Although the challenges over the past year were new and unfamiliar, the community support and passion for our teams has been unwavering and we are excited to capture that passion through this initiative.”

Ryan Bartoshyk, AJHL Commissioner

Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses, and protect Alberta’s health care system.

Quick facts