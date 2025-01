BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring an empty net goal during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on January 17, 2025 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nedeljkovic makes history with goalie goal for Penguins

Former Plymouth, Flint and Niagara goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic scored the 20th goal in NHL history Friday night.

With his Penguins leading the Sabres 4-2, Nedeljkovic collected Peyton Krebs’ dump in and immediately shot the puck down the ice into the back of the net.

In the process, he became the first goaltender in history to have scored a goal at the NHL, AHL and ECHL level. Earlier in the night, Nedeljkovic collected an assist on ex-Portland Winterhawks’ Cody Glass’ goal to be the first goalie in NHL history to score a goal and have an assist in the same game.

Nedeljkovic played 191 games in the OHL from 2012-16 and registered an 89-77-20 record with 10 shutouts. In 2013-14, he was named OHL goaltender of the year after he appeared in 61 games for the Whalers.

As a pro, the Parma, OH., native has made 161 NHL appearances with Carolina, Detroit and Pittsburgh where he’s collected 68 wins. In 2019, he was crowned a Calder Cup champion with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers and collected the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the league’s top netminder.

Nedeljkovic was the 34th overall pick by Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft.