My Hockey Hero: James Scantlebury’s path from his dad’s backyard rink to Team CHL

Photo credit: Jonathan Roy / Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

When it was time to come in for dinner in Châteauguay, Que., James Scantlebury wanted five more minutes on the backyard rink. Better still if he could talk his dad into staying out there with him.

Next week, the Québec Remparts (QMJHL) rookie will wear Team CHL colours as his home province hosts the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris for the first time. He’ll face the U.S. National Under-18 Team in Chicoutimi on Tuesday, December 1, then on home ice in Québec City on Wednesday, December 2.

Scantlebury joined Dean Barnes on My Hockey Hero to talk about those winters with his dad and what it meant to see Jarome Iginla play. Their conversation is the second episode of the 2026–27 season, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Some of Scantlebury’s earliest hockey memories are of watching the Boston Bruins from the couch with his dad. Cheering for his father’s team in the Montréal area earned him an earful.

“I heard it a lot from my friends growing up,” he said with a laugh.

His dad figured a kid who liked watching hockey that much might like a stick of his own. His first skate, as his dad tells it, was on his uncle’s backyard rink. Scantlebury remembers the one his father built at home every winter, where they worked on his skating and his shot.

“It kind of started out with my dad being my coach growing up, teaching me and being a little harder on me than maybe other people might be at the time,” Scantlebury said. “And I really appreciate that, that he kept me grounded.”

His dad also made sure he saw Jarome Iginla play. The longtime Calgary Flames captain had won two Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL). Scantlebury remembers what it felt like to watch a Black player have that kind of career.

“That gave me a kind of faith that people like me do play the sport and do have success,” Scantlebury said. “It helped me realize that I could be like that one day.”

Scantlebury also found encouragement closer to home. Some of the other Black players he skated with in minor hockey became good friends, and he credits his teammates and coaches with making him feel he could be himself. Two coaches in particular, Vezio Sacratini and Luca Ciampini, taught him how to read the play.

Ciampini, a Memorial Cup champion with the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), coached Scantlebury and the Lac St-Louis Arsenal at the Québec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in 2022. As Scantlebury told Le Journal de Québec that spring, he’d watched the tournament from the stands at the Vidéotron Centre three years earlier and promised himself he’d come back to play in it.

A few years later, the Remparts called his name with the ninth pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft. By then he was playing for the Bishop Kearney Selects in Rochester, N.Y., and had committed to the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. He spent a season in Chicago before joining Québec this fall.

“I really want to win. I think we have a great team, great organization to do so,” Scantlebury said. “That’s ultimately what made my decision.”

In minor hockey, his dad used to drive him straight from school to the rink. With the Remparts, the order is reversed. On a typical day, Scantlebury is at the rink by 8 a.m. and in class by 12:45 p.m. Both his parents are teachers, and these days they’re close enough to get to more of his games.

“It’s amazing to be closer to home, get to see my parents often, have them at games… I’m very lucky for that.”

At centre or on the left wing for the Remparts, Scantlebury likes a battle for a loose puck. He traces some of that back to summers playing lacrosse, which sharpened his hand-eye coordination and got him used to contact.

“My mindset is: it doesn’t really matter about size or strength. It’s just you vs. the other guy,” he said. “Who’s going to come out with the puck, who’s going to want it more.”

Fans in both cities hosting the CHL USA Prospects Challenge saw Scantlebury find his scoring touch early. Remparts teammate Carter Meyer set up Scantlebury’s first two QMJHL goals in Chicoutimi on September 20. Five days later, Scantlebury scored a hat trick in his home debut at the Vidéotron Centre.

When the Chicoutimi Saguenéens visited Québec City on October 11, Scantlebury scored twice and set up four more in a 7–6 win. His six points tied Angelo Esposito’s single-game rookie record for the current Remparts franchise.

Some analysts see Scantlebury as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. More recently, Sportsnet’s Jason Bukala placed him 25th overall in his November 4 rankings.

“I wouldn’t say the draft is too much on my mind,” Scantlebury told Barnes. “Trying to get better and win every game.”

When the CHL USA Prospects Challenge opens at the Georges-Vézina Centre, Chicoutimi fans can cheer for the two Remparts who combined for those September goals. A night later, Scantlebury and Meyer will face the Americans in front of their home crowd at the Vidéotron Centre, this time in Team CHL colours.

There may be a kid in those stands watching Scantlebury the way he once watched Iginla. He’s thought about what he wants that kid to see.

“I know kids look up to me, especially of colour. I love to be a great role model for them, show them there’s a way, and they can do this as well,” he said.

Asked what advice he’d give those kids, Scantlebury came back to the reason he always wanted five more minutes outside.

“Just have fun.”

Both games air on TSN and RDS at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for Chicoutimi and Québec City are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

As part of the CHL’s continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey, the CHL, along with its Member Leagues (Western Hockey League / WHL, Ontario Hockey League / OHL, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL) are working alongside Dean Barnes and his My Hockey Hero podcast (available on all major podcast directories like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music) to tell stories of Indigenous and racialized players as a way to help expose more fans to the growing impact that people of colour are having on the game of hockey.

To view clips from various episodes and guests on the My Hockey Hero Podcast, be sure to check out the podcast on Instagram @myhockeyhero_. To see some of the unique hockey cards found in Barnes’ extensive collection, be sure to follow @diversityhockeycards on Instagram. You can also visit MyHockeyHero.com for more about Dean Barnes, the My Hockey Hero podcast, and more.