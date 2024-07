Morin inks Entry-Level Contract with Flames

Moncton Wildcats’ Etienne Morin has put pen to paper on his three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

The 6’00, 2005-born left-shot defenceman has racked up 43 goals and 174 points in 208 games across three seasons, including 20 points in 19 playoff games. He hails from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC the same hometown as another Flames defensive prospect, Jérémie Poirier.

The Flames selected Morin 48th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.