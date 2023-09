More than $7,500 raised in benefit of Eagles’ Newcombe

More than $7,500 has been raised in support of Cape Breton Eagles forward Jacob Newcombe who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last month.

During the Eagles’ home-opener against Moncton Friday, $5,276 was raised through the purchase of NEWC91 bracelets. Ahead of puck drop, Newcombe took part in warmups as he continues his recovery.

Furthermore, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Newcombe’s former team, donated $2,500 and will sell NEWC91 bracelets at their home games.

All proceeds have gone to Newcombe to cover any costs he may incur for his treatments. Across two QMJHL seasons, the Sambro, N.S., native played 135 games.