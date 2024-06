Mooseheads move a pair of NHL prospects

The Halifax Mooseheads traded a pair of NHL prospects ahead of the 2024 QMJHL Draft.

The club moved Mathieu Cataford (VGK) – the 2024 Michel Briere Trophy winner as the QMJHL’s most valuable player – to Rimouski while defenceman Dylan MacKinnon (NSH) was traded to Moncton.

In return for Cataford, Halifax collected five draft picks that included two first round choices, one of which was used to select Daniel Walters 11th overall in the 2024 QMJHL Draft. For MacKinnon, the Herd received three draft picks that included a first round choice in 2026.

Cataford finished third in QMJHL scoring in 2023-24 with 90 points while his 40 goals were tied second most. The sixth overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, the 19-year-old tallied 211 points (88 goals) in 195 games with the Moose. Cataford was the 77th overall pick by the Golden Knights in 2023 NHL Draft.

MacKinnon tallied 16 points (three goals) last season and suited up 177 times for the Mooseheads after he was selected fifth overall in the 2021 QMJHL Draft. Nashville used the 83rd overall pick on the 19-year-old in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In a separate deal, the Wildcats – who are now coached by the winningest coach in USports history, Gardiner MacDougall – also acquired Markus Vidicek from Halifax. Over the last four seasons, Vidicek has amassed 264 points with the Mooseheads.