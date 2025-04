Halifax, Nova Scotia - Oct 11: QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Acadie-Bathurst Titan on October 11 2024 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Mooseheads’ Kilfoil added to Canada’s U18 World Championships roster

Hockey Canada has added Halifax Mooseheads forward Liam Kilfoil to its U18 World Championships pre-tournament camp roster.

In his second QMJHL season, Kilfoil played 62 games and had a career high 21 goals and 46 points. In the postseason, he had five more points in 11 contests as the Herd reached the second round.

In 124 games with Halifax, Kilfoil has tallied 66 career points.