Memorial Cup hosts Oceanic acquire QMJHL leading scorer Fauchon

The Rimouski Oceanic, hosts of the 2025 Memorial Cup, have acquired the QMJHL’s leading scorer.

Rimouski general manager Danny Dupont swung a trade with Blainville-Boisbriand Monday that will see Jonathan Fauchon head to the Oceanic. In 31 games this year, Fauchon has 50 points to lead the Q while his 25 goals are tied for the second most in the league.

Fauchon became the Armada’s all-time scoring leader on Dec. 7 and departs the franchise with 220 points. His 97 goals are the second most in team history.

Furthermore, Dupont made another of pair of moves as he looks to shore up his squad for May’s Memorial Cup. He acquired Victoriaville captain Mael Lavigne, who has 34 points this season, and secured Lou Levesque and Jack Martin from Halifax.

In a separate trade, the Oceanic sent Lyam Jacques to Drummondville.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will take place May 23 – June 1.