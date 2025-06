2026 Memorial Cup host Rockets acquire first overall pick in CHL Import Draft

The 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets have acquired the first overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

In return, the Warriors received the 71st overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft as well as a first round pick in the 2026 WHL Draft and a third round choice in 2027.

As part of a new policy adopted for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs are now permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters. In accordance with this rule change, the CHL Import Draft will expand to three rounds. Under the revised rules, a club with no current import players may select up to three players, a club with one import may select two, while a club with two imports may select one. Clubs with three import players will be ineligible to participate. Additionally, CHL clubs will be permitted to trade selections ahead of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, and these trades must be finalized two days before the draft.

The trade is another step in what has already been a busy offseason for the Rockets where they have acquired Carson Wetsch (SJ) from Calgary as well as Mazden Leslie from Vancouver as they gear up to host the CHL’s premier event next May. Kelowna also owns its original seventh overall selection.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft takes place July 2 at 11 a.m. E.T.

Among some of the other notable import players to have come through the CHL before having successful NHL careers include Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Michael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,170 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.