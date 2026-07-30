Memorial Cup can wait as Storm’s Czata looks to earn spot at 2027 World Juniors

Photo credit: Natalie Shaver

Ethan Czata’s attendance at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota is confirmed but whether he is at this year’s World Juniors in Edmonton, AB., is yet to be determined.

That’s why the newest Guelph Storm is motivated to show what we can do at this week’s World Juniors Summer Showcase in Windsor, ON.

“I grew up watching the World Juniors and to be noticed to have a chance to make this team is awesome,” Czata said. “I want to show the player I am. I’ve been with Team Canada before and I want to be a guy they can rely on and always ready to play whatever role is given to me.”

Czata’s history with Canada is extensive already; the 19-year-old won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U18 World Championships and World U17 Hockey Challenge. If he makes the team, and Canada are victorious, he’d become the first player in history to win all four tournaments.

“If i were to make this team I would do anything in my power to make this team win,” he said. “To be acknowledged and have a chance to actually make this team is awesome.”

If the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects cracks Canada’s roster, his play in the first half of the season with the Memorial Cup host Storm will play a large role. Guelph acquired the Brampton, ON., native from Niagara earlier in this summer after he had made 193 appearances with the club and recorded 53 goals and 125 points.

“It’s going to be a fun year,” Czata said. “What I’ve heard, it’s going to be awesome. To be in that environment, to play in a Memorial Cup is rare in junior hockey. It’s going to be exciting.”

For more information on the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase, click here.