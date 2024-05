Memorial Cup arrives in Saginaw

The Memorial Cup has officially arrived in Saginaw.

As part of Thursday’s Arrival of the Cup presented by LIUNA Local 1098, the cup was delivered to the Jolt Credit Union Event Park in front of a large crowd as well as the four competing teams.

Every game of this year’s 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be available in the United States on NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw — 7:30pm ET

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET