CHL to NHL: Melanson debuts with Kraken

Former Quebec Remparts, Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Sherbrooke Phoenix forward Jacob Melanson made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken Thursday night.

Melanson played 9:53 and recorded four hits in a 5-3 loss to Nashville.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL Draft, Melanson scored 96 goals and tallied 184 points across 170 contests. In his final season in 2022-23 – split between the Titan and Phoenix – the Amherst, N.S., native had a career high 50 goals and 99 points.

As a pro, the 21-year-old has played in 89 AHL games with Coachella Valley.