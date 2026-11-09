Meet Team CHL: Vilmer ‘The Viking’ Salén Forsberg already in rare company

The Bulldogs netminder is the first goalie to earn a preliminary A rating from NHL Central Scouting since Prince George Cougars (WHL) product Joshua Ravensbergen, who represented Team CHL at the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

At 6-foot-5 and 222 pounds, Vilmer Salén Forsberg is an imposing figure in the Brantford Bulldogs’ crease. The 17-year-old Swede answers to “Viking,” both his nickname and one of his middle names.

Less than two months into his first OHL season, he has earned two Goaltender of the Week honours and a place on Team CHL, establishing himself among the top goaltending prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft.

When NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary players to watch list on October 26, Salén Forsberg was the only goaltender in North America or overseas to receive an A rating, identifying him as a first-round candidate for the 2027 NHL Draft. Three days later, the Södertälje native became the first goalie named to Team CHL for the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris.

Through games played on November 8, Salén Forsberg owned a 7–4–0–1 record, a 2.56 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage, and one shutout in 12 appearances. His latest start brought 25 saves in a 3–2 win at Sarnia on November 6.

The A rating puts him in rare company. The last goalie to receive the designation on Central Scouting’s preliminary list was Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars (WHL), ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. No goaltender received it on the following year’s opening list.

Ravensbergen went on to represent Team CHL at the inaugural series in November 2024, making 15 saves in a 6–1 opening-game victory over the U.S. National Under-18 Team in London. The San Jose Sharks selected him 30th overall the following June.

Salén Forsberg now joins that short list as he prepares to face the U.S. National Under-18 Team in Chicoutimi on December 1 and Québec City on December 2.

A CHL review of preliminary players-to-watch lists across the 2013–2027 draft classes identified just 17 goaltenders worldwide, including 11 based in North America, who received an “A” rating. Salén Forsberg is the seventh playing in the CHL, following Zachary Fucale (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Alex Nedeljkovic (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), Callum Booth (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), Stuart Skinner (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) and Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL).

He is also the first OHL goalie to earn that preliminary designation since Nedeljkovic with the Plymouth Whalers ahead of the 2014 draft.

Daily Faceoff prospect analyst Steven Ellis sees a goalie whose size and athleticism are backed by his willingness to battle for second saves. In his October 26 assessment of Central Scouting’s list, Ellis singled out Salén Forsberg’s NHL potential.

“If any goalie hears his name called on night one of the draft, it’s him,” Ellis wrote. “The 17-year-old Swedish netminder is a towering 6-foot-6 presence who swallows up the net while competing fiercely on second-chance opportunities.”

That attention began before his arrival in Brantford. In its analysis of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Elite Prospects highlighted Salén Forsberg among its favourite selections, noting that he “blends poise and positional skills to take away as much of the net as possible.”

The Bulldogs had seen that potential well before his OHL debut.

The Bulldogs selected Salén Forsberg 62nd overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, then signed him during the summer. He became the first Swedish international and first import goaltender in the club’s history.

When he signed with Brantford, Bulldogs Director of Goaltending Franky Palazzese highlighted his footwork, positioning and understanding of the game.

“His hockey IQ is far beyond his age,” Palazzese said in the club’s signing announcement.

Playing against older competition had already become a regular part of Salén Forsberg’s development. He reached the U18 level in the Södertälje SK system at 14 and made U20 appearances at 15, gaining experience above his age group before making the move to Canada.

He needed little time to make an impression in the OHL. In his September 18 debut, he stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3–1 win over Niagara.

By October 19, he had earned OHL Goaltender of the Week honours twice. The second award followed a week in which he stopped 67 of 69 shots, combining a 25-save shutout in a 1–0 win over Barrie with 42 saves in a 5–2 victory over Sault Ste. Marie.

He has also gained experience representing Sweden at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Hlinka Gretzky Cup. At the 2025 U17 tournament, he faced a Canada Red lineup featuring Brock England (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), Brock Cripps (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), and Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs / OHL).

At the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, he made 36 saves in relief against Canada on August 5. The Canadian roster featured England, Joseph, Cripps and Edgar, as well as Malik L’Italien (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Cooper McAslan (London Knights / OHL), Aleks Kulemin (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Kayden Stroeder (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) and Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm / OHL). All nine are among the 13 players announced for Team CHL.

His selection to Team CHL gives the Bulldogs a representative in each of the event’s first three editions, following Jake O’Brien in 2024 and Caleb Malhotra in 2025. Including the franchise’s years in Hamilton, he is set to become its ninth participant across the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Away from the rink, the Viking has been settling into life in Canada.

Henrik Lundqvist was among the Swedish goaltenders he admired growing up. Today, his pre-game routine includes music and walks, with Bruce Springsteen and Chris Stapleton among his favourite artists.

In an October 27 interview with the Bulldogs’ Haley Anderson, Salén Forsberg also described the friendship he has formed with teammate and billet roommate Adam Němec. They spend time shopping and watching movies with their billet sister, while friendly competitions at home extend to the pool table and dartboard.

That comfort has carried into the crease.

“I’ve gotten a lot of confidence in my own play since I’ve gotten here,” he told Anderson.

Salén Forsberg is finding his place in Brantford, and the confidence is following. He will take that growing belief to Chicoutimi and Québec City in December, where two games against the Americans offer another opportunity to build on a first OHL season that has already set him apart.

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris will take place December 1 at the Centre Georges-Vézina in Chicoutimi and December 2 at the Centre Vidéotron in Québec City. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on TSN and RDS. Tickets are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.