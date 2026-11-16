Meet Team CHL: Jamie Glance returns in new colours

After scoring against Team CHL a year ago, Saint John’s leading scorer returns with a new jersey, a prominent role and growing attention from NHL Draft observers.

Last November, Jamie Glance gave Team CHL a reason to remember his name.

He scored into an empty net to help the Americans win the opener in Calgary, then struck on the power play the following night in Lethbridge. Two games, two goals, and a series victory for the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

This December, he is coming back to help Team CHL win.

The 18-year-old Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) forward was among the final nine players selected on November 12 for the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris. He will face his former program with Sea Dogs teammate Alexis Joseph beside him on the roster, bringing a partnership from Saint John to a new stage.

This year’s Team CHL roster features 15 first-round candidates for the 2027 NHL Draft, as identified by NHL Central Scouting, and 11 gold medallists from Canada’s 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team.

Glance arrived in Saint John hoping to add to a championship tradition that includes three QMJHL titles (2011, 2012 and 2017) and two Memorial Cup victories (2011 and 2022).

“I want to play a big part in their journey to win another championship,” he said when the Sea Dogs announced his signing on July 4.

Saint John had selected the Stratham, N.H., native 95th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 QMJHL Draft. He had already piled up 188 points in 115 games over two seasons at Mount St. Charles Academy, then spent the next two years with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie praised his scoring ability and potential to improve the players around him. Glance has quickly found a place at the heart of Saint John’s offence.

Through November 15, he had nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 21 games, leading Saint John in points and assists in his first Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season. That total also put him in a tie for the league’s rookie scoring lead.

His partnership with Joseph helped decide Saint John’s 3–2 win over Rimouski on November 15. Working on the power play, Glance kept the puck in the offensive zone and moved it down low to Joseph, who set up captain Olivier Groulx for the eventual winner.

Glance also found a way to stand out when the points did not come. At the October 28 QMJHL Prospects Game presented by BFL Canada in Gatineau, he put five shots on net for Team Crosby but finished without a point.

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler singled out his skating and playmaking, identifying him as the losing side’s most noticeable offensive player.

Sportsnet’s Jason Bukala, who ranked him 16th in his November 4 assessment of the 2027 NHL Draft class, has highlighted a strong winger who can score and distribute, work pucks away from the boards, and get into space.

Glance “finds open ice quickly and effectively,” Bukala wrote.

In Charlottetown on November 8, the finishing touch followed. An Islanders turnover led to a second-period one-timer from Glance. When Charlottetown got on the board in the third, he answered with his second goal of the afternoon, restoring a four-goal cushion in a 5–1 Saint John win.

The work that helps create those chances has also caught the eye of Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis. In his October rankings, Ellis highlighted Glance’s pursuit of opponents, ability to force giveaways, and knack for drawing penalties.

“It just feels like every time I zeroed in on Glance, he made something happen,” Ellis wrote.

Together, Glance and Joseph give Saint John two of the QMJHL’s four A-rated prospects on NHL Central Scouting’s October 26 players to watch list, a designation identifying potential first-round selections. All four of the league’s A-rated prospects will suit up for Team CHL in December, giving fans in Chicoutimi and Québec City a close look at the top end of the QMJHL’s 2027 NHL Draft class.

Asked ahead of the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge who had most influenced his hockey career, Glance pointed to his parents, Matt and Kerry.

“My parents because they have sacrificed so much for me to make this all happen,” he wrote.

Lacrosse also has deep roots in the Glance household.

Glance played club lacrosse for 3d New England from 2021 to 2023, before joining the U.S. national program. He has two older sisters, Lily and Sophie; Lily recently graduated from Holy Cross after four years with its women’s lacrosse team.

Last summer, the family brought another part of his athletic life under their own roof. Using equipment available through his father’s Planet Fitness franchise business, they built a gym in their basement, giving Glance a place to train at home before his move to Saint John.

Away from the gym and the rink, he heads for the ocean. Surfing is another favourite pastime, and he still enjoys picking up a lacrosse stick.

One reminder of his U.S. experience remains especially important to him: the jersey he kept from the U18 World Championship. He named it as his most prized possession, saying it “represents the work I’ve put in.”

Joseph will be a familiar face in the Team CHL dressing room. So will Québec Remparts (QMJHL) centre Carter Meyer, his NTDP teammate last season and someone he calls “one of my best friends.” Glance hopes they will get to share the ice again. They are two of the four Americans selected for Team CHL.

Glance is set to become just the second player to appear in consecutive editions for the United States and then Team CHL. Goaltender Harrison Boettiger did it first, representing the Americans in 2024 before returning with the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) and Team CHL in 2025.

For Saint John, it will be a first in the event’s current format: Glance and Joseph will become the first Sea Dogs to participate in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

A year ago, Glance’s goals helped the Americans win the series. In Chicoutimi and Québec City, the forward making his mark in Saint John will get his chance to do the same for Team CHL.

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris will take place December 1 at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and December 2 at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on TSN and RDS. Tickets are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.