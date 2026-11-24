Meet Team CHL: Brock Cripps makes his minutes matter

After a 21-point playoff run at 16, the Prince Albert Raiders defenceman heads to Québec with teammate Ben Harvey and their head coach, Ryan McDonald.

The Prince Albert Raiders were down 3–0 in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series when the puck came back to Brock Cripps at the point. The 16-year-old rookie defenceman beat Everett goaltender Anders Miller with a power-play one-timer.

“It means a lot to get that trust from all the coaches,” Cripps told the WHL after Game 2.

Cripps rewarded that trust with 21 points in 20 playoff games, the most by a WHL rookie defenceman that spring. His season carried into mid-May, when the Everett Silvertips clinched their first WHL Championship with a 7–2 win in Game 5 on the Raiders’ home ice. Cripps calls that run to the final with his teammates his favourite WHL memory.

Two other Raiders from that run will join Cripps, now 17, at the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris. Selected to Team CHL on October 29, he’ll face the U.S. National Under-18 Team with forward Ben Harvey in the lineup and Prince Albert head coach Ryan McDonald behind the bench as an assistant.

The two-game series gives prospects from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL a chance to win back the title the U.S. claimed in last year’s three-on-three tiebreaker. NHL Central Scouting rates 17 of Team CHL’s 22 players, including Cripps, as potential first-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Before he wore a Raiders jersey, Cripps played minor hockey with the Juan de Fuca Grizzlies in Victoria, B.C., and competitive soccer at 13. He still enjoys golf and mountain biking away from the rink.

His mother, Rachel, played basketball at the University of Victoria, and his father, Russell, played college soccer in North Carolina. Cripps credits Russell as his biggest influence in hockey.

“He’s been there for me since day 1 and has done a lot for me,” Cripps said.

From the blue line at St. George’s School, Cripps led the entire CSSHL U15 Prep division with 70 points in 26 games in 2023–24. Both his point total and his 25 goals set single-season records for a defenceman.

That spring, Prince Albert took Cripps second overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and Harvey two picks later. Cripps returned to St. George’s, earned the CSSHL U18 Prep division’s Top Defenceman and Top Freshman honours, and played his first four games with the Raiders.

Early in Cripps’ first full WHL season in 2025-26, McDonald coached him to gold with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. Cripps’ six points led the tournament’s defencemen and earned him a spot on the all-star team.

Back with the Raiders, Cripps finished the regular season with six goals and 31 assists in 62 games and was a WHL Rookie of the Year finalist. He set up seven goals in the six-game Eastern Conference Championship win over Medicine Hat. By the end of the playoffs, he led all WHL rookie defencemen in scoring and ranked third on the Raiders in points.

Cripps describes his game as “creative.” During the WHL Championship Series, McDonald pointed to what happens before the puck leaves Cripps’ stick. He reads the play early and disguises his pass to give a teammate room to work.

“Great vision up top, and a great puck mover,” McDonald told the WHL.

That summer, Cripps and McDonald were back with Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, this time with Harvey in the lineup and McDonald serving as an assistant. Cripps had another six-point tournament as Canada won gold. He and Harvey count those medals as their most prized possessions.

Cripps’ touch with the puck at the Hlinka caught the eye of Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis, who ranked him eighth for the 2027 NHL Draft on October 9. Ellis also singled out his hockey sense.

NHL Central Scouting gave Cripps an A rating on its October 26 preliminary list. He was the only defenceman then playing in the WHL to earn that first-round designation. In its November profile of Cripps, NHL Central Scouting noted how he escapes pressure by carrying the puck himself or finding a teammate with a pass through more than one zone.

McDonald also sends Cripps out when the Raiders are shorthanded. Against the Seattle Thunderbirds, he logged 27:12, including 4:28 on the penalty kill and 2:43 on the power play. Sportsnet’s Jason Bukala pointed to that game in his November 4 rankings, placing Cripps 10th and noting how quickly he closes space defensively, his creativity with the puck, and how hard he competes.

Through November 22, Cripps had a goal and 23 assists in 23 games. He led WHL defencemen in assists and shared second in points with Victoria’s Odin Vauhkonen, another Team CHL selection. His 24 points also tied him with Harvey for the Raiders’ scoring lead.

Two nights earlier, with the Raiders trailing Portland 1–0, Cripps and Harvey set up the tying goal for Benett Kelly, Cripps’ defence partner. Harvey scored the winner 26 seconds later.

Cripps and Harvey will be among 11 players from Canada’s Hlinka team reuniting in Québec. When Cripps takes his first shift for Team CHL, the coach who put him on the power play in Everett at 16 will also be behind the bench again.

The 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris will take place December 1 at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and December 2 at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on TSN and RDS. Tickets are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.