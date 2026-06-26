Medicine Hat Tigers alumnus Gavin McKenna selected first overall by Toronto Maple Leafs at 2026 NHL Draft

McKenna becomes the first player developed by the Medicine Hat Tigers to go No. 1 overall and the second CHL-developed player ever selected first overall by the Maple Leafs

Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) product Gavin McKenna was selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the opening round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, becoming the first player developed by the Tigers franchise to be taken No. 1 overall.

With the selection, McKenna becomes the 43rd CHL-developed player selected first overall since 1969 and the 10th from the Western Hockey League (WHL). He also gives the Canadian Hockey League back-to-back No. 1 picks following Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer in 2025, and three first-overall selections in four NHL Drafts when including Regina Pats (WHL) forward Connor Bedard in 2023.

McKenna is also just the second CHL-developed player selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs, joining Saskatoon Blades (WHL) alumnus Wendel Clark, who was taken No. 1 by Toronto in 1985. The 18-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, also shares a Medicine Hat connection with Maple Leafs and WHL great Lanny McDonald, who was selected fourth overall by Toronto in 1973 after starring with the Tigers. Both McKenna and McDonald helped Medicine Hat capture a WHL Championship during their junior careers.

McKenna’s selection sets a new benchmark in Tigers franchise history, making him the highest-drafted player ever developed by Medicine Hat. Prior to McKenna, the highest selections in franchise history were Trevor Linden to the Vancouver Canucks in 1988, Barry Dean to the Kansas City Scouts in 1975, and Tom Lysiak to the Atlanta Flames in 1973, all of whom were chosen second overall.

Selected first overall by Medicine Hat in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna played 133 WHL regular-season games with the Tigers, recording 244 points, including 79 goals and 165 assists. He added 45 points, including 12 goals and 33 assists, in 25 WHL Playoff games. Across the WHL regular season and playoffs, McKenna finished his Tigers career with 289 points in 158 games. Following his time in the WHL, McKenna played the 2025–26 season with Penn State University before being selected first overall by Toronto.

McKenna’s time in the WHL was among the most decorated in recent CHL history. In 2024–25, he helped lead Medicine Hat to a WHL Championship while capturing the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year, the CHL’s David Branch Player of the Year Award, and CHL First All-Star Team honours. That season, the Medicine Tigers product recorded 129 points, including 41 goals and 88 assists, in 56 regular-season games, finishing third in CHL scoring while leading all WHL and CHL skaters in assists.

The 2024–25 campaign also featured one of the most impressive offensive runs of the modern CHL era. McKenna was held off the scoresheet just three times during the WHL regular season and closed the campaign with 100 points over a 40-game point streak. He later extended that streak to 54 games during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, establishing a modern CHL record since 2000 for the longest single-season point streak spanning the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup.

At the 2025 CHL Awards, McKenna became the third-youngest winner of the CHL’s David Branch Player of the Year Award and one of only six players in CHL history to receive the honour before turning 18, joining a group that includes Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) and John Tavares (Oshawa Generals & London Knights / OHL). He was also the first Medicine Hat player to win the award.

One year earlier, McKenna was named both WHL Rookie of the Year and CHL Rookie of the Year following a standout 2023–24 season in Medicine Hat. He led all WHL rookies with 63 assists that season and was named to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team, the CHL Third All-Star Team, and the CHL All-Rookie Team.

Internationally, McKenna added to his résumé with medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and World Junior Championship, further cementing his standing as one of the most decorated prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft class.

Since 1969, 43 players developed across the CHL Member Leagues — the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — have been selected first overall across 58 NHL Drafts, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of all top picks during that span. Of the 43 CHL-developed players selected first overall since 1969, 22 have come from the OHL, 11 from the QMJHL and 10 from the WHL, underscoring the CHL’s enduring influence at the very top of the NHL Draft.

CHL PLAYERS SELECTED NO. 1 OVERALL AT THE NHL DRAFT (SINCE 1969)

2026 – Forward – Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) – Toronto Maple Leafs

2025 – Defenceman – Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) – New York Islanders

2023 – Forward – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / WHL) – Chicago Blackhawks

2020 – Forward – Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) – New York Rangers

2017 – Forward – Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) – New Jersey Devils

2015 – Forward – Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2014 – Defenceman – Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL) – Florida Panthers

2013 – Forward – Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) – Colorado Avalanche

2012 – Forward – Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2011 – Forward – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels / WHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2010 – Forward – Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2009 – Forward – John Tavares (London Knights / OHL) – New York Islanders

2008 – Forward – Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting / OHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning

2007 – Forward – Patrick Kane (London Knights / OHL) – Chicago Blackhawks

2005 – Forward – Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

2003 – Goaltender – Marc-André Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles / QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

2002 – Forward – Rick Nash (London Knights / OHL) – Columbus Blue Jackets

1998 – Forward – Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) – Tampa Bay Lightning

1997 – Forward – Joe Thornton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds / OHL) – Boston Bruins

1996 – Defenceman – Chris Phillips (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) – Ottawa Senators

1995 – Defenceman – Bryan Berard (Detroit Junior Red Wings / OHL) – Ottawa Senators

1994 – Defenceman – Ed Jovanowski (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) – Florida Panthers

1993 – Forward – Alexandre Daigle (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL) – Ottawa Senators

1991 – Forward – Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals / OHL) – Québec Nordiques

1990 – Forward – Owen Nolan (Cornwall Royals / OHL) – Québec Nordiques

1988 – Forward – Mike Modano (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) – Minnesota North Stars

1987 – Forward – Pierre Turgeon (Granby Bisons / QMJHL) – Buffalo Sabres

1985 – Defenceman – Wendel Clark (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) – Toronto Maple Leafs

1984 – Forward – Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL) – Pittsburgh Penguins

1982 – Defenceman – Gord Kluzak (Billings Bighorns / WHL) – Boston Bruins

1981 – Forward – Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals / QMJHL) – Winnipeg Jets

1980 – Forward – Doug Wickenheiser (Regina Pats / WHL) – Montreal Canadiens

1979 – Defenceman – Rob Ramage (London Knights / OHL/OHA) – Colorado Rockies

1978 – Forward – Bobby Smith (Ottawa 67’s / OHL/OHA) – Minnesota North Stars

1977 – Forward – Dale McCourt (St. Catharines Fincups / OHL/OHA) – Detroit Red Wings

1976 – Defenceman – Rick Green (London Knights / OHL/OHA) – Washington Capitals

1975 – Forward – Mel Bridgman (Victoria Cougars / WHL) – Philadelphia Flyers

1974 – Defenceman – Greg Joly (Regina Pats / WHL) – Washington Capitals

1973 – Defenceman – Denis Potvin (Ottawa 67’s / OHL/OHA) – New York Islanders

1972 – Forward – Billy Harris (Toronto Marlboros / OHL/OHA) – New York Islanders

1971 – Forward – Guy Lafleur (Québec Remparts / QMJHL) – Montreal Canadiens

1970 – Forward – Gilbert Perreault (Montreal Junior Canadiens / OHL/OHA) – Buffalo Sabres

1969 – Forward – Rejean Houle (Montreal Junior Canadiens / OHL/OHA) – Montreal Canadiens