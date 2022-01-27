MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 27, 2022

Media Advisory – CHL on TSN

chl on tsn

 

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Friday’s CHL on TSN game featuring the Prince Albert Raiders versus the Regina Pats originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern has been removed from the national broadcast schedule as a result of the Raiders being unable to field a complete team due to injuries and an additional six players being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List. In conjunction, fans can now tune in to the CHL on TSN on Friday, January 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Brandon Wheat Kings will travel to Regina to take on the Pats.

More News
3:00
Kia CHL Top-10 Connor Bedard Goals
2 hours ago
79 CHL players past and present set to compete at 2022 Winter Olympics
7 hours ago
Be a part of history: Volunteers needed for 2022 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia
8 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Avery Hayes (Jan 26)
12 hours ago
Jan. 26/22 – OTT (2) – HAM (4)
12 hours ago
Jan. 26/22 – SAG (1) – SOO (5)
12 hours ago