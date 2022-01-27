Media Advisory – CHL on TSN

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Friday’s CHL on TSN game featuring the Prince Albert Raiders versus the Regina Pats originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern has been removed from the national broadcast schedule as a result of the Raiders being unable to field a complete team due to injuries and an additional six players being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List. In conjunction, fans can now tune in to the CHL on TSN on Friday, January 28th at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Brandon Wheat Kings will travel to Regina to take on the Pats.