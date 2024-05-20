McKenna, O’Brien, and Guité named finalists for 2023-24 CHL Rookie of the Year

Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs, and Émile Guité of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens have been named nominees for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League.

The nominees for this prize are based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Emms Family Award, the QMJHL’s Rookie of the Year Award, and the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

The recipient of the CHL Rookie of the Year Award will be announced and given his trophy at a ceremony for the 2024 CHL Awards on Saturday, June 1, in Saginaw, Michigan. The latter is an event taking place as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, which is scheduled to run from May 23 – June 2.

Over the years, the CHL Rookie of the Year Award has been won by many great players including Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds), Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic), John Tavares (Oshawa Generals), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires), Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors), and most recently Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens).

WHL Nominee — Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers)

34G-63A, 97 PTS, -4 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season

2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Tigers put together an impressive rookie season, as he led the Tigers in goals (34) & points (97) this season. McKenna’s 34 goals and 97 points were the second-most of any rookie in the CHL this season, trailing only 2024 NHL Draft prospect Terik Parascak (43G-62A–105 PTS). The 17-year-old from Whitehorse, Y.T., registered 63 assists, which were the most of any rookie in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign.

McKenna’s 97 points ultimately ranked 12th among all skaters in the WHL this season. Alongside Connor Bedard, McKenna is one of only two 16-year-old skaters in the WHL over the last 25 years to record 90-plus points in a single season. McKenna also had 44 power-play points (12G-32A), which ranked tied for the fourth-most of any CHL skater in 2023-24, trailing only Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus (50), Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt (46) & Washington Capitals prospect Zac Funk (46).

McKenna didn’t turn 16 until December 20, 2023, making him one of the CHL’s youngest players on an active roster during the 2023-24 season. The 16-year-old recorded a career-high six points (1G-5A) on January 6, 2024. He registered 16 contests with three or more points, including four points on six occasions and two hat-tricks.

Recently, McKenna helped Canada win gold at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. The Tigers forward set new single-tournament records for a Canadian in both scoring (20 points) and goals (10) at the event.

OHL Nominee — Jake O’Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

13G-51A, 64 PTS, +4 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season

2025 NHL Draft prospect Jake O’Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs had a remarkable season, leading all OHL rookies with 51 assists and 64 points over 61 games. Both O’Brien’s 51 assists and 64 points especially new rookie records for the Brantford Bulldogs, besting previous marks held by Matthew Strome (31 assists) and Arthur Kaliyev (48 points).

The 51 assists registered by O’Brien were also the most by an OHL rookie in his first year of eligibility since Sarnia’s Alex Galchenyuk registered 52 in 2010-11. Following the 2023-24 campaign, the 16-year-old from Toronto, Ont., also led all OHL rookies in power-play goals (8), power-play assists (19), and game-winning goals (4). Back in November, O’Brien also competed with Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, registering one assist in seven games.

O’Brien is the first player in Bulldogs history to win the Emms Family Award as the OHL Rookie of the Year. He follows other recent winners in Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa (2022-23), Guelph Storm defenceman Cam Allen (2021-22), and Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright (2019-20).

QMJHL Nominee — Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

25G-32A, 57 PTS, -7 in 61 GP during the 2023-24 season

2025 NHL Draft prospect Émile Guité of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens had a strong 2023-24 campaign, finishing second among QMJHL rookies in both goals (25) and points (57). Guité tallied goals in six straight games between Nov. 17 – Dec. 1, establishing a new Chicoutimi franchise rookie record for the most consecutive games with at least one goal in a single season.

The 16-year-old from Chambly, Que., also set a Saguenéens rookie record with nine power-play goals on the road this season. Ultimately, Guité led all QMJHL rookies in power-play points with 26 (11G-15A) during the 2023-24 campaign, while his 11 power-play goals were good for second place among first-year players in the QMJHL.

Drafted second overall at the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast, Guité ranked tied for third on the Saguenéens in scoring this season. The 16-year-old also collected seven goals and 10 points in eight games at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge in P.E.I., helping Canada White to a gold medal at the event. Guité’s seven goals were tied for the most of any skater at the 2023 World U17 tournament, while his 10 points gave him a share of second place in tournament scoring.