McDonough, Barkey, and Jardine named finalists for the CHL’s 2024-25 Humanitarian of the Year

Kyle McDonough of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), Denver Barkey of the London Knights (OHL), and Maxwell Jardine of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) have been named nominees for the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community.

The nominees for this prize are based on the recipients of the corresponding award from each of the CHL’s Member Leagues, including the OHL’s Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, and the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.

The 2025 recipient will be announced and presented with the trophy at the CHL Awards ceremony on Friday, June 13, in downtown Toronto.

Over the years, the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award has been won by many great players including Simon Gamache (Val-d’Or Foreurs), Jim Vandermeer (Red Deer Rebels), Chris Campoli (Erie Otters), Colin Fraser (Red Deer Rebels), Luke Prokop (Edmonton Oil Kings), Dalyn Wakely (North Bay Battalion), and most recently Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs).

WHL Nominee – Kyle McDonough (Portland Winterhawks)

14G-16A, 30 PTS, 0 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season

A native of Langdon, Alta., Kyle McDonough of the Portland Winterhawks has built a meaningful connection with DSP Connections, an Oregon-based organization that supports children and adults living with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. The cause holds personal significance for him, as his aunt lives with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. His dedication to her care has shaped his advocacy and deepened his commitment to community service.

The Winterhawks’ partnership with DSP Connections has also seen the team implement a sensory room at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum (the home arena of the Portland Winterhawks) and introduce free sensory kits.

In addition to his work with DSP Connections, McDonough has brought kindness and patience to countless volunteer efforts, including school visits, learn-to-skate programs, and outreach events. This season, he led the Winterhawks with participation in 18 community initiatives, such as visits to the Boys and Girls Club of Portland, elementary school classrooms, and Tom’s Tykes learn-to-skate sessions, as well as writing pen-pal letters to underprivileged youth.

On the ice, the 18-year-old forward posted career highs across the board, tallying 14 goals – including three shorthanded and three game-winners – along with 16 assists for 30 points in 61 regular-season games. By earning the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as the WHL Humanitarian of the Year for the 2024-25 season, McDonough became just the third player in Portland Winterhawks history – and the first since Braydon Coburn in 2003–04 – to receive this prestigious honour.

OHL Nominee – Denver Barkey (London Knights)

25G-57A, 82 PTS, +46 in 50 GP during the 2024-25 season

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights made a lasting impact both on and off the ice during the 2024–25 season. Through his Barkey’s Buds initiative – launched in partnership with the London Knights Fan Club – Barley led a community-driven effort that resulted in the donation of more than 1,500 pieces of hockey equipment to children with learning, emotional, and social disabilities through the George Bray Sports Association. The program also distributed over 500 game tickets, allowing families and children from the London area to attend Knights games. Thanks to the initiative’s efforts, 10 children were able to register in organized hockey for the very first time.

Barkey’s commitment to giving back extended well beyond Barkey’s Buds. He made monthly visits to the Children’s Hospital in London, spoke to students at local schools about the values of teamwork, healthy living, and academic focus, and regularly joined minor hockey teams at practices, offering mentorship and encouragement to aspiring young players.

On the ice, the 20-year-old forward from Newmarket, Ont., enjoyed his most productive season yet, posting a career-high 82 points (25G-57A) in just 50 games and finishing with a +46 rating. Over four OHL seasons, Barkey has amassed 258 points (89G-169A) in 228 regular-season games since being selected 16th overall by the Knights in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Barkey was drafted by the Flyers in the third round (95th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with Philadelphia on March 3, 2024.

Barkey follows Jason Metcalfe (1998) as the second player in London Knights history to win the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy as the OHL Humanitarian of the Year.

QMJHL Nominee – Maxwell Jardine (Charlottetown Islanders)

3G-6A, 9 PTS, -2 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season

Charlottetown Islanders defenceman and assistant captain Max Jardine made community involvement a cornerstone of his 2024–25 season. In partnership with the Charlottetown Islanders and Special Olympics P.E.I., the 20-year-old from Miramichi, N.B., played a leading role in welcoming Special Olympics athletes to every Islanders home game, fostering a spirit of inclusion and belonging both on and off the ice. His efforts helped launch a meaningful partnership between both organizations that raised $5,000 in support of the Special Olympics.

Beyond this initiative, Jardine demonstrated a deep and ongoing commitment to youth engagement. Throughout the season, he regularly participated in local minor hockey practices, offering mentorship and encouragement to young players. At Andrews Hockey Academy, he supported the development of sport-specific skills and leadership qualities in teenage athletes.

Jardine’s dedication to charitable causes was equally impactful. He helped promote the Islanders’ Make-A-Wish Game, which successfully raised $10,000 to help grant the wish of a child facing a critical illness. As part of his involvement with Crime Stoppers, he visited schools to participate in anti-bullying campaigns, using his platform to advocate for respect, inclusion, and kindness.

Well known for his generosity and hands-on involvement, Jardine has been a fixture at minor hockey jamborees and a wide range of community events. His contributions extend into the off-season, where he remains active in supporting children’s hockey and baseball camps, attending the annual Special Olympics gala, and contributing to the IWK Foundation.

By being named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year for 2024–25, Max Jardine became the third player in Charlottetown Islanders history to receive the prestigious honour, following Marcus Kearney (2023–24) and Brett Budgell (2021–22). Remarkably, Jardine is also the third Islanders player in just four seasons to earn this distinction.