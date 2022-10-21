McCallum thriving in Val d’Or

A change of scenery was all Kale McCallum needed to unleash that offensive potential.

After two years with his hometown Saint John Sea Dogs, where he amassed six goals and 24 points in 80 games, the Quispamsis, N.B., native has exploded for 82 points (23 goals) in the same amount of games with Val d’Or after a trade last offseason.

“In Saint John, I was playing behind a lot of really good players there and I felt that it was in my best interest to look for a move and get the minutes that benefit my game a little bit more,” McCallum said. “It was tough saying goodbye to my hometown and to see them win a Memorial Cup but I’m really happy for those guys but also happy for myself it worked out so well.”

In his second year with the Foreurs, McCallum is off to another hot start. His 13 points lead QMJHL defencemen and he ranks second in goals (four) and assists (nine). This a year after he led the QMJHL in assists among defencemen with 50 and placed third in points with 69.

McCallum attributes a significant portion of that success to two things. The first; Val d’Or’s power play.

Of his 82 points in a Foreurs jersey, 42 have come on the man advantage. Having Justin Robidas (CAR), Alexandre Doucet, David Doucet, William Provos and Zachael Turgeon on the unit certainly helps too.

“Our power play unit is super super skilled,” McCallum said. “Every single guy is in their position and we’re able to move that puck around. It’s really fun playing with the group of guys we have.”

The second? Playing time. With power play time naturally comes more minutes. More minutes creates better opportunity and McCallum has certainly seized that by the horns in Val d’Or.

“In Saint John, I wasn’t getting power play minutes and being used in situations that I am being used in now so I feel like when you get that ice time, getting offensive zone starts, it helps boost your confidence.

“My skating has got a lot better [as a result]. I’m more confident to bring the puck up so I’m holding onto it a lot more. Overall, having the puck on my stick, I’m making smarter plays and smarter reads.”

The Foreurs, a three-time President’s Cup champion, went 26-35-7 a year ago and succumbed to Gatineau in the first round. It left a bitter taste in McCallum, and his teammates, mouths and has only fuelled the fire early on. Val d’Or is 6-5-1 and currently sit second in the West Division and fourth in the Western Conference.

“I think we have a team with a lot of skill but we’re also a team that works extremely hard,” McCallum said. “The guys came in confident this year knowing we have a team that can do some things and surprise some people so we’ve been using that underdog mentality.”