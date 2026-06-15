Maxim Massé earns CHL David Branch Player of the Year honours as the league’s top talent is celebrated at the 2026 CHL Awards

Chicoutimi Saguenéens forward & Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé becomes just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over the course of his career

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to unveil its 2025-26 award winners, headlined by Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL), who was named the CHL David Branch Player of the Year at a ceremony held Monday in downtown Toronto.

With the honour, Massé becomes just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over the course of his career, joining Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), John Tavares (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters / OHL), Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), and Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL). The 19-year-old from Rimouski, Que., previously earned CHL Rookie of the Year honours in 2022-23 before capturing the QMJHL’s Michel-Brière Trophy as league MVP this season.

Massé is also the second Chicoutimi Saguenéens player to win the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award, joining Pierre-Marc Bouchard, who earned the honour in 2001-02. He becomes the first QMJHL player to capture the CHL’s top individual award since Lafrenière won it in back-to-back seasons with the Rimouski Océanic in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Anaheim Ducks prospect finished the 2025-26 campaign with 102 points, including 51 goals and 51 assists, in 63 games, helping lead Chicoutimi to its first QMJHL Championship title in 32 years.

Among the other notable winners was a pair of Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) standouts in 2026 NHL Draft prospect Markus Ruck and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford. Ruck was named the CHL’s Top Scorer after leading the league with 108 points (21G-87A), while Pickford earned CHL Defenceman of the Year honours after producing one of the most prolific goal-scoring seasons ever by a CHL and WHL blueliner, tallying 45 goals in 55 games.

Another historic winner was Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) defenceman Tommy Bleyl, who was named CHL Rookie of the Year following a record-setting season in the QMJHL. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect became just the fourth defenceman to earn the honour, joining Philippe Boucher (Granby Bisons / QMJHL, 1990-91), Bryan Berard (Detroit Jr. Red Wings / OHL, 1994-95), and Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL, 2024-25). With Bleyl following DuPont, it also marked the first time in CHL history that defencemen won CHL Rookie of the Year in consecutive seasons. Bleyl set a new QMJHL record for points by a rookie defenceman with 81, surpassing a mark that had stood since 1978.

The 2026 CHL Awards also saw Everett Silvertips (WHL) head coach Steve Hamilton earn the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award after leading Everett to the best regular season in franchise history, a 57-8-2-1 record for 117 points, along with the club’s first WHL Championship, first Memorial Cup appearance, and first Memorial Cup Final. Hamilton became the first Silvertips head coach to win the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award.

Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67’s (OHL) also made history Monday by earning CHL Goaltender of the Year honours following a record-setting rookie season in the OHL. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect became the first Ottawa 67’s player to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award, as well as just the second rookie or first-year CHL netminder — and the first in 31 years — to capture the honour, joining Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs (QMJHL), who won it in 1994-95. Fetterolf led the CHL with a 2.07 goals-against average and .923 save percentage, while his six shutouts set a new OHL record for the most by a rookie goaltender in a single season.

Other award winners announced Monday included Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) as the CHL Top Draft Prospect, Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts (OHL) as CHL Sportsman Player of the Year, Alex Weiermair of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) as CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, and Marcus Kearsey of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) as CHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Kearsey’s honour also continues a remarkable run of community leadership from the Charlottetown Islanders. With his recognition Monday, the Islanders become the first club in CHL history to win the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award in consecutive seasons, following Maxwell Jardine’s 2024-25 victory. Charlottetown has now produced the QMJHL finalist for the honour in four of the last five seasons — including each of the last three — further underscoring the Islanders’ sustained commitment to making an impact beyond the rink.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players and coaches from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances, leadership, community impact, academic achievement, and contributions to team success.

For more information on each award and its three finalists, please visit chl.ca/tag/chl-awards.

David Branch Player of the Year Award

Winner – Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

Nominees – Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) & Sam O’Reilly (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is given out annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. Formerly known as the CHL Player of the Year Award, the trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who served as OHL Commissioner from 1979-2024 and CHL President from 1996-2019.

Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) earned the honour after being named the QMJHL’s Most Valuable Player and capturing the first scoring title of his QMJHL career. The Anaheim Ducks prospect recorded 102 points, including 51 goals and 51 assists, in 63 games, finishing six points ahead of Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Philippe Veilleux in the QMJHL scoring race.

Massé’s 51 goals also tied for the CHL lead, while he was one of only two players across the CHL to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks in 2025-26. He ranked second in the QMJHL with a plus-62 rating and eight game-winning goals, while his 1.62 points-per-game rate stood as the highest in the CHL among players who appeared in more than 60 games.

The third-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft becomes just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and CHL David Branch Player of the Year over the course of his career, joining Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Alex DeBrincat, Alexis Lafrenière, and Gavin McKenna.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Winner – Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Nominees – Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL) & Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is given out annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) earned the honour after authoring one of the greatest goal-scoring seasons by a defenceman in modern CHL history.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect finished the 2025-26 season with 83 points, including 45 goals and 38 assists, along with a plus-55 rating in 55 games. His 45 goals were the most by a CHL defenceman in nearly 40 years, dating back to Greg Hawgood’s 48-goal campaign in 1987-88, and the highest single-season total by a CHL blueliner in the 21st century.

Pickford was the only defenceman to finish among the CHL’s top 10 goal scorers in 2025-26. His 45 goals were tied for second among WHL skaters, while his 19 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals ranked tied for first in the CHL. The 20-year-old captain from Chauvin, Alta., also helped Medicine Hat claim a second consecutive Central Division title and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

With the honour, Pickford becomes the second Medicine Hat Tigers player to win CHL Defenceman of the Year, joining Kris Russell, who earned the award in 2006-07.

Goaltender of the Year Award

Winner – Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67’s / OHL)

Nominees – Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL) & Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is given out annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67’s (OHL) earned the honour following a historic rookie season between the pipes.

Signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent last summer, Fetterolf quickly emerged as one of the OHL’s top goaltenders, finishing the regular season with a 29-9-2-1 record, a franchise-record 2.07 goals-against average, and a CHL-leading .923 save percentage. His six shutouts also set a new OHL record for the most by a rookie goaltender in a single season.

The 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pa., led the CHL in both goals-against average and save percentage, while his 2.07 goals-against average stands as the fifth-lowest single-season mark by an OHL goaltender in league history. He also shared the Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson as the OHL’s lowest goals-against tandem and received the F.W. “Dinty” Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the league’s lowest goals-against average.

Fetterolf becomes the first Ottawa 67’s player to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award. He is also just the second rookie or first-year CHL goaltender to capture the honour, and the first in 31 years, following Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs (QMJHL) in 1994-95. Fetterolf also becomes just the third American-born netminder to win the award, joining Michael Houser of the London Knights (OHL), who earned the honour in 2011-12, and Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips (WHL), who captured it in 2019-20.

Rookie of the Year Award

Winner – Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

Nominees – JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL) & Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is given out annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. Tommy Bleyl of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) earned the honour after a record-setting debut season from the blue line.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect finished second among all QMJHL rookies with 81 points in 63 games, setting a new league record for points by a rookie defenceman. The previous mark of 77 points had stood since 1978 and was held by Gaston Therrien. Bleyl’s 68 assists led the entire QMJHL, regardless of position, and stand as the highest single-season total by a CHL rookie defenceman in the 21st century.

Bleyl also became only the second player in QMJHL history to win both the Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year and the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as Defenceman of the Year in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov, who accomplished the feat with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 2008-09. He also captured the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy as Defensive Rookie of the Year.

With the CHL honour, Bleyl becomes just the fourth defenceman to be named CHL Rookie of the Year, joining Philippe Boucher, Bryan Berard, and Landon DuPont, who captured the award last season. He is also the first Moncton Wildcats player to win the award and the sixth American to receive CHL Rookie of the Year honours, joining Patrick Kane of the London Knights (OHL), Alex DeBrincat of the Erie Otters (OHL), David Legwand of the Plymouth Whalers (OHL), Bryan Berard of the Detroit Jr. Red Wings (OHL), and Patrick O’Sullivan of the Mississauga IceDogs (OHL).

Top Scorer Award

Winner – Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Nominees – Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) & Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is given out annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. It was first awarded in 1994. Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) captured the honour after leading the WHL and the entire CHL with 108 points during the 2025-26 season.

The 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., recorded 21 goals and a CHL-best 87 assists while posting a plus-45 rating in 68 games. His exceptional vision and playmaking ability helped drive a Medicine Hat team that led the WHL in goals, owned the league’s top power play, and finished atop the Central Division.

Ruck’s twin brother, Liam, finished second in both the WHL and CHL scoring races with 104 points, making Markus and Liam the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season. They also became the first brothers ever to place 1-2 in scoring within a CHL Member League.

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect became the first Medicine Hat skater since Linden Vey in 2010-11 to lead the CHL in scoring and just the second Tigers player to win the CHL Top Scorer Award. Ruck was held off the scoresheet just 12 times all season and recorded at least three points in a game on 11 occasions.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Winner – Steve Hamilton (Everett Silvertips / WHL)

Nominees – Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) & Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67’s head coach and CHL all-time wins leader Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to the Canadian Hockey League’s top coach.

Steve Hamilton of the Everett Silvertips (WHL) earned the honour after guiding Everett through the best season in franchise history. In just his second season with the Silvertips, Hamilton led the club to a 57-8-2-1 record and 117 points, helping Everett capture a second straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL regular-season champions.

Everett’s 57 wins and 117 points both set franchise records, while the Silvertips’ .860 points percentage ranked seventh all-time in CHL history among teams that played at least 50 games. The club was one of the CHL’s most complete teams, finishing third in the WHL with 304 goals for while allowing just 173 goals against, the second-fewest in the league.

Hamilton’s season continued into a historic postseason run, as Everett went 16-2 through the WHL Playoffs to capture the first Ed Chynoweth Cup title in franchise history. The Silvertips then made their first Memorial Cup appearance, recorded their first Memorial Cup win and shutout, and advanced to their first Memorial Cup Final. Hamilton becomes the first Silvertips coach to capture the CHL Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award.

Top Draft Prospect Award

Winner – Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Nominees – Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL) & Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award is presented annually to the top eligible prospect for the NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League. The award was first presented in 1991.

Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) earned the 2026 honour after establishing himself as the highest-ranked current CHL skater ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Ranked No. 2 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Reid enjoyed an outstanding season with the Greyhounds, recording 48 points, including 18 goals and 30 assists, in 45 regular season games.

The 18-year-old defenceman from Chesterfield, Mich., was the only first-year draft-eligible defenceman in the OHL — and one of just six across the CHL — to average at least a point per game during the 2025-26 season. Although he missed the final 17 games of the regular season due to injury, Reid returned during the playoffs and recorded six points, including three goals and three assists, in 10 games.

A gifted skater with high-end offensive instincts and the ability to play significant minutes in all situations, Reid was recognized in four categories in the annual OHL Coaches Poll. He was voted the Western Conference’s Best Offensive Defenceman while also receiving recognition for Best Skater, Best Shot, and Best Defensive Defenceman.

Reid becomes the second Greyhounds player to win the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award, joining Joe Thornton, who captured the honour in 1996-97. He also becomes the fourth American to earn the award, joining Bryan Berard of the Detroit Jr. Red Wings (OHL), Patrick Kane of the London Knights (OHL), and Seth Jones of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL). With Reid’s win, defencemen have now claimed the award eight times since it was first presented in 1991. He also marks the second straight OHL blueliner to receive the honour, following Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer, who won the award a year ago before capturing this year’s Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Sportsman of the Year Award

Winner – Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL)

Nominees: Braeden Cootes (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) & Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is given out annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League. Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts (OHL) earned the honour after delivering one of the league’s most complete seasons while maintaining a disciplined, hard-driving style.

The Barrie Colts captain led his club in scoring with 89 points, including 33 goals and 56 assists, in just 54 games, while posting a plus-40 rating and taking only 29 penalty minutes. His 1.65 points-per-game average ranked second in the OHL, placing him among the CHL’s most efficient offensive performers.

Beaudoin’s well-rounded game was recognized in the OHL Coaches Poll, where he led all players in the Eastern Conference with four first-place finishes — hardest worker, best defensive forward, best on face-offs, and best penalty killer — while also placing second in the category of smartest player. He also finished tied for the OHL lead with 10 game-winning goals and won 55 per cent of his face-offs.

Selected by the Utah Mammoth in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound centreman from Kanata, Ont., has registered 222 points in 236 career OHL regular-season games. Beaudoin becomes the second Barrie Colts player to win the CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award, joining Evan Vierling, who received the honour in 2022-23.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Winner – Alex Weiermair (Portland Winterhawks / WHL)

Nominees – Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) & Nathan Brisson (Val-d’Or Foreurs / QMJHL)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to a Canadian Hockey League player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom.

Alex Weiermair of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) earned the honour after excelling academically while enjoying a standout overage season on the ice. The 21-year-old from Los Angeles, Calif., maintained a 4.0 GPA across challenging university coursework, including chemistry, business, history, and psychology. His academic background also includes advanced-level calculus and physics, while away from formal coursework, Weiermair speaks German and is teaching himself Italian.

On the ice, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect recorded 93 points, including 37 goals and 56 assists, in 66 regular season games. He led the Winterhawks in scoring and finished fifth overall in the WHL while contributing consistently in all situations.

Despite playing a heavy-minute role, Weiermair recorded just 28 penalty minutes and was also named a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player. An alternate captain in Portland, Weiermair was recognized throughout the organization for his maturity, humility, integrity, and leadership both on and off the ice.

With the honour, Weiermair becomes the second Portland Winterhawks player to be named CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, joining Dan Hulak, who captured the award following the 2000-01 season.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Winner – Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

Nominees: Shane Smith (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) & Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community.

Marcus Kearsey of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) earned the 2026 honour in recognition of his outstanding community involvement, leadership, and excellence on the ice. The Charlottetown captain was named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year for the second time in three seasons, having previously received the QMJHL award in 2023-24.

Kearsey’s recognition continues a remarkable run for the Islanders. With his CHL honour, Charlottetown becomes the first club in CHL history to win the Humanitarian of the Year Award in consecutive seasons, after Maxwell Jardine captured the award in 2024-25. A Charlottetown Islanders player has now represented the QMJHL as a finalist for the honour in four of the last five seasons, including each of the last three.

Over four seasons in Charlottetown, Kearsey became one of the Islanders’ most active community ambassadors. He launched the Kearsey’s Kids program, inviting a child to each regular-season home game as his guest, complete with tickets, a personalized poster, a T-shirt, and a pre-game meet-and-greet. He also served as the Islanders’ Hockey Gives Blood ambassador, helping organize team blood donations and promote fan participation, while supporting Canadian Blood Services through more than 100 donations tied to the program.

Kearsey’s impact also extended to several other causes across Prince Edward Island. He served as player ambassador for the Islanders’ One Game One Wish fundraiser in support of Make-A-Wish, helping the club reach its $10,000 goal, delivered an anti-bullying presentation to more than 100 students through PEI Crime Stoppers, and regularly took part in minor hockey practices, jamborees, school visits, autograph sessions, and youth hockey initiatives both during the season and in the offseason.

On the ice, Kearsey enjoyed the best offensive season of his QMJHL career, recording a personal-high 55 points, including 15 goals and 40 assists, in 62 games. He finished fifth among QMJHL defencemen in scoring, while his five power-play goals and three game-winning goals both ranked second among league blueliners.