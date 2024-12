Marrelli signs entry-level deal with Blue Jackets

Oshawa Generals defenceman Luca Marrelli has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 30 games this year, Marrelli has 40 points to sit second in scoring and goals (14) among OHL d-men. A year ago, he finished eighth in blue line scoring with 57 points.

The Toronto native has amassed 137 points for the Generals, the eighth most all-time in franchise history among defencemen.

The 19-year-old was the 86th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.