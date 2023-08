Maple Leafs ink Cowan to entry-level contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed London Knights forward Easton Cowan to a three-year entry-level contract.

Cowan was the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft after a career year with the Knights where he had 20 goals and 53 points in 68 games.

In the postseason, he added 21 points as the Knights reached the OHL Championship Series. Cowan was selected to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team at season’s end.