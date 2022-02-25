Mantha to make her QMJHL debut on February 26

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Officiating Department today announced that Élizabeth Mantha will make her league debut on February 26 at 4 PM (ET) at the Centre d’Excellence Sports Rousseau (Boisbriand, QC). This game will oppose the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

She will be paired with referee Olivier Gouin who, like Mantha, just came back from his Olympic experience in Beijing. Linesmen Maxime Desjardins and Sylvain Losier will complete the foursome.