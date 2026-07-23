Mammoth sign Winterhawks d-man Psenicka

The Utah Mammoth have signed Portland Winterhawks defenceman Max Psenicka to a three-year entry-level contract.

Psenicka just completed his second WHL season where he tallied a career high eight goals and 30 points in 53 contests. In all, the Czech native has made 77 appearances for Portland where he’s recorded 37 points. At the end of the 2025-26 season, he also played two games with the AHL’s Tuscon Roadrunners where he recorded an assist in his pro debut.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old was part of the Czechia roster that won silver at the 2026 World Juniors.

Utah selected Psenicka 46th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.