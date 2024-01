Live tonight — 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will take place from the Avenir Centre tonight at 7:30pm AT, 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT.

The game will air live in Canada on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca while in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network. Viewers outside of Canada can catch all the action on CHL TV.