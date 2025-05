Lightning sign WHL champion Meneghin to ELC

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Medicine Hat Tigers Harrison Meneghin to a three-year entry-level contract.

In the regular season, Meneghin went 23-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .900 save percentage. In the WHL playoffs, the Surrey, B.C., native went to another level as he was named MVP after a postseason in which he went 14-1-0 with three shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a 0.907% save percentage in 16 appearances. In the WHL Championship Series, he registered a .929 save percentage and 2.20 GAA while in Game 3 of the series he recorded a 28-save shutout.

Undrafted into the WHL, the overage Meneghin made 126 appearances in the league and posted a 69-42-9 record and seven shutouts.

Tampa Bay selected the 20-year-old 206th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.