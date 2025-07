Lightning sign IceDogs’ Czata to entry-level deal

Niagara IceDogs forward Ethan Czata has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Czata is coming off of a season in which he set career highs in goals (21), assists (34) and points (55) while he skated in all 68 of Niagara’s regular season games. Additionally, he made five postseason appearances as the IceDogs returned to the OHL Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Internationally, Czata has starred too for Canada. He has a gold medal from the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 U18 World Championships.

The Lightning selected Czata 56th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.