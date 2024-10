Lightning prospect Meneghin acquired by Tigers

The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

In a one-for-one deal, the Hurricanes received Shane Smith in return.

Meneghin has made one appearance in 2024-25 where he made 26 saves in a loss to Calgary on Sept. 29. However, over the past two seasons, Meneghin has won 46 games that included a career high 27 victories last season where he was also named to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team. The 20-year-old ranks eighth in Hurricanes history with 46 wins while his .913 save percentage is second best.

In Medicine Hat, he joins a talented roster that is set on chasing a WHL Championship and includes NHL Drafted talent such as Andrew Basha (CGY), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ), Niilopekka Muhonen (DAL), Ryder Ritchie (MIN), Hunter St. Martin (FLA) and Veeti Vaisanen (UTA) as well as 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna.

Tampa Bay selected Meneghin 206th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.