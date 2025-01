Lightning prospect Gill to return to QMJHL after Wildcats trade

The Moncton Wildcats have acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Dyllan Gill from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

In return, the Huskies received prospect Niko El Khouri and four QMJHL draft picks.

Gill has spent the first half of the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch where he has four points (two goals) in 24 games. The former Huskies captain, who was the 20th overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, played 185 games with Rouyn-Noranda.

In Moncton, Gill joins fellow NHL prospects Rudy Guimond (DET), Loke Johansson (BOS), Dylan MacKinnon (NSH), Etienne Morin (CGY) and Gabe Smith (UTA) alongside top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers.

Gill was the 223rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.