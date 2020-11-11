Remembrance Day sees Canadians across the country pause to remember the brave men and women in uniform who serve and have served.

For the Canadian Hockey League, the day highlights a special bond that began in 1919 when the Ontario Hockey Association donated the Memorial Cup in remembrance of Canadian soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice during the First World War.

Additionally, 2020 also marks the 10-year anniversary since the CHL’s prestigious national championship trophy was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian military personnel as part of the opening ceremonies held at CFB Shilo in Manitoba prior to puck drop of the 2010 Memorial Cup in Brandon.

Remembrance Day is traditionally a date on the hockey calendar that honours military personnel past and present with commemorative jerseys and moving pregame ceremonies, however with fans currently prohibited from the rink and unable to take in special presentations in person, CHL teams paid tribute across social media on Wednesday:

N'oublions pas // Lest we forget 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/d1BIBTqsfV — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) November 11, 2020

🇺🇸 | "The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men." — Woodrow Wilson#VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/k9nmX4uAWF — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) November 11, 2020

We are truly honoured to be able to share your heroes today. May their sacrifices inspire generations to come. Thank you to all of veterans near and far, young and old. pic.twitter.com/FQXHqDGuBM — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) November 11, 2020

Lest we forget pic.twitter.com/TWQgMvwnCD — London Knights (@LondonKnights) November 11, 2020

Today, we remember all those who have served our great country and continue to serve. We remember the brave souls who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms. Watch @ckpgnews, starting at 10:30 am, for a Remembrance Day special.#LestWeForget | #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/hfah3s6nV0 — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) November 11, 2020

En ce Jour du Souvenir nous souhaitons honorer aujourd’hui toutes ces femmes et ces hommes qui se dévouent ou se sont dévoués à notre cher pays!🇨🇦#jourdusouvenir🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ftIo9aZekm — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) November 11, 2020

We honour and remember the brave women and men who sacrificed and served so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.#LestWeForget | #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/krE2daJmdn — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 11, 2020

Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/xvVV9uLV5K — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) November 11, 2020

For those who have sacrificed, and for those who continue to, #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/QCVrzmDlLo — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) November 11, 2020

Please join us for a moment of silence in remembering and honouring the 2,300,000 Canadians who have served throughout our nation's history and the more than 118,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will always remember, we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/wWcFYnd1zc — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) November 11, 2020

En ce jour du souvenir au Canada, souvenons-nous et honorons le sacrifice et le courage de nos anciens combattants.#LeCanadaSeSouvient pic.twitter.com/M7m0TnuvAK — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) November 11, 2020

Please join us in honouring the veterans of Camp Hill for all they have done for us. Thank you for your service! @CFBHalifax @HealthNS #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/7owr2BVM9N — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) November 9, 2020

We will remember.