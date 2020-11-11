MENU
November 11, 2020

Lest We Forget

 

Remembrance Day sees Canadians across the country pause to remember the brave men and women in uniform who serve and have served.

For the Canadian Hockey League, the day highlights a special bond that began in 1919 when the Ontario Hockey Association donated the Memorial Cup in remembrance of Canadian soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice during the First World War.

Additionally, 2020 also marks the 10-year anniversary since the CHL’s prestigious national championship trophy was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian military personnel as part of the opening ceremonies held at CFB Shilo in Manitoba prior to puck drop of the 2010 Memorial Cup in Brandon.

Remembrance Day is traditionally a date on the hockey calendar that honours military personnel past and present with commemorative jerseys and moving pregame ceremonies, however with fans currently prohibited from the rink and unable to take in special presentations in person, CHL teams paid tribute across social media on Wednesday:

We will remember.

