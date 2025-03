Leskovar signs entry-level deal with Wild

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Stevie Leskovar has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

In 33 games this year, Leskovar has a goal and five points. A year ago, the Cambridge, ON., native had a career high 12 points in 61 contests. In all, the 20-year-old has made 158 appearances in the OHL for Peterborough and Brampton since being a fifth round choice in 2020.

The Wild selected Leskovar 174th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.