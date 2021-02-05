Leafs fanatic Steve Dangle combines passions with Cavendish Farms Recipe Face-Off Contest

The Cavendish Farms Recipe Face-Off Contest invites fans to bring the game night experience home by voting on their favourite Cavendish Farms recipe for a chance to win incredible prizes!

A tireless fanatic of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Steve “Dangle” Glynn’s meteoric rise in the sports media business began in 2007.

Like many internet personalities before him, the now 32-year-old Dangle got his start on YouTube, bringing with him an undeniable approach and an all too relatable experience from his lifelong following of the championship-starved Maple Leafs.

Dotting each video with animated viewpoints and colourful anecdotes, Dangle’s passion for the Blue and White permeates through every episode of his Leafs Fan Reaction postgame segments. The creative videos were an instant draw and, much like the Maple Leafs, Dangle and his can’t miss reactions have garnered a devoted following across social media and a YouTube channel that has grown to more than 37 million total views, all while helping him follow his own path in the hockey media world.

“Talking hockey for a living was always a dream and now it has come true. I never thought it was possible since I didn’t play growing up,” Dangle told the Canadian Hockey League. “Hockey has been great to me and I never even had to lose a tooth!”

In all, the Leafs Fan Reaction series has since spanned 13 seasons, more than 1,000 episodes, and has helped springboard Dangle to national acclaim as an influential personality in hockey circles from being a content contributor with Sportsnet, to launching his own podcast – succinctly known as the Steve Dangle Podcast – and even his own book, entitled This Team Is Ruining My Life (But I Love Them): How I Became A Professional Hockey Fan.

Through his success, Dangle has stayed grounded in the fact of what drew him to the frozen game in the first place – the fun of the sport.

“Sometimes with hockey – and a lot of other things – we can lose sight of the fact that it is all supposed to be fun,” Dangle added. “I am no different. But when the hockey world and our entire world comes together, has fun, and pulls in the same direction, there is nothing like it.”

Now, the affable internet personality is teaming up with the Canadian Hockey League and Cavendish Farms to promote the Cavendish Farms Recipe Face-Off Contest that invites fans from coast to coast to bring the game night experience home by voting on their favourite Cavendish Farms recipe, with a chance to win incredible prizing including a grand prize of a smart refrigerator and a year supply of Cavendish Farms French fries!

For Dangle, the project was a natural fit, as he quipped, “It combines two of my greatest passions: Hockey and eating. I am better at the second one than the first. Practice makes perfect.”

Fans can enter the Cavendish Farms Recipe Face-Off Contest until Sunday to be eligible for the next prize draw.