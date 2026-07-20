Lauer, Bannister and Hulton named to Canada’s coaching staff for 2027 World Juniors

Head coaches from each of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will serve as assistants alongside Team Canada head coach and former OHL executive Misha Donskov

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to congratulate Brad Lauer (Spokane Chiefs / WHL), Drew Bannister (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), and Jim Hulton (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) on being named assistant coaches with Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Representing each of the CHL’s Member Leagues, Lauer, Bannister, and Hulton will serve alongside fellow assistant coach and WHL alumnus Ryan Getzlaf, as well as head coach Misha Donskov, a former OHL executive who was appointed to the position by Hockey Canada in April.

The coaching staff will also include goaltending coach Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers / WHL) and video coach Adam Filmon, with additional support from James Emery, Hockey Canada’s director of performance analysis.

“We are excited to officially announce our coaching staff for Canada’s National Junior Team and bring together a group of experienced, accomplished leaders who are deeply committed to player development and winning on the international stage,” said Alan Millar, general manager of Canada’s National Junior Team. “Misha, Drew, Ryan, Jim, Brad and Dan each bring a unique set of skills and perspectives, along with extensive experience at the professional, Major Junior and international levels. We are confident this staff will create an environment that allows our players to succeed and proudly represent Canada as we prepare for the World Juniors.”

Donskov, from London, Ontario, spent five seasons in the OHL, serving as an assistant coach with the London Knights from 2009-12 before spending two seasons as associate coach of the Ottawa 67’s from 2012-14. He added assistant general manager duties during his final season in London and helped the Knights capture the 2012 OHL championship. Donskov later spent four seasons as director of hockey operations with the Vegas Golden Knights before serving more than three years as an assistant coach from 2020-23 and winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. Most recently, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars from 2023-25.

Donskov, Hockey Canada’s vice-president of hockey operations and men’s national teams coach, made his international head-coaching debut at the 2026 IIHF World Championship after expanding his role with the organization in April. He returns to the World Juniors for a second consecutive season after helping Canada earn bronze as an associate coach in 2026. Internationally, Donskov won gold as an assistant coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the 2016 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, as well as in other coaching roles at the 2015 World Juniors and 2015 IIHF World Championship. He also won the 2019 Spengler Cup as director of hockey operations and assistant coach.

Lauer, from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, returns to Canada’s National Junior Team for a second consecutive year after helping the country earn bronze as an assistant coach at the 2026 World Juniors. He recently completed his second season as head coach of the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs, having guided the club to the 2025 WHL Championship Series. Lauer previously spent four seasons as head coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings, winning the 2022 WHL Championship and the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year in 2019-20, following five seasons as an assistant coach with the Kootenay ICE. His professional experience includes roles as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators, as well as the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and Milwaukee Admirals. As a player, Lauer spent his junior career with the Regina Pats from 1983-86, recording 165 points in 189 games.

Bannister, from Belleville, Ontario, was named head coach of the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds for the second time on June 22 after previously leading the club from 2015-18. Over three seasons, he recorded 136 regular-season victories, won two OHL West Division titles and guided the Greyhounds to the 2018 OHL Championship Series. His first tenure culminated in a historic 2017-18 campaign in which the Greyhounds posted a franchise-record 55-7-3-3 record, earning Bannister the Matt Leyden Trophy as OHL Coach of the Year and the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award. He most recently served as head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship after serving as head coach of the St. Louis Blues during the 2024-25 season and spending more than two seasons leading the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Internationally, Bannister served as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Team at the 2025 Spengler Cup and helped Canada win gold as an assistant at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. As a player, he helped the Greyhounds win consecutive OHL championships in 1991 and 1992 before capturing the Memorial Cup in 1993, and also won gold with Canada at the 1994 World Juniors.

Hulton, from Wolfe Island, Ontario, was named head coach of the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs last month following 11 seasons as head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders. A two-time QMJHL Coach of the Year and recipient of the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award in 2022, Hulton ranks 14th all-time in QMJHL history with 380 regular-season victories and was the fifth-fastest coach to reach 300 wins, accomplishing the feat in 513 games. He has represented Canada six times during his coaching career, helping the country win gold at the 2005 World Juniors and silver in 2004 as an assistant coach before returning to the tournament in the same role in 2019. Hulton also spent 10 seasons coaching in the OHL with the North Bay Centennials, Mississauga IceDogs, Belleville Bulls, Kingston Frontenacs and St. Michael’s Majors, as well as two seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Florida Panthers. As a player, he suited up in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and Kingston Raiders.

Getzlaf, from Regina, Saskatchewan, is a WHL alumnus who spent four seasons with the Calgary Hitmen from 2001-05. The longtime Anaheim Ducks captain won gold with Canada at the 2005 World Juniors after earning silver at the tournament in 2004. He also captured Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.

De Palma, from Kamloops, British Columbia, is entering his 18th season as goaltending coach of the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. He has served in the same role with Canada at each of the past two World Juniors and has won two IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship gold medals and a Hlinka Gretzky Cup title.

Several additional CHL representatives will support Canada’s National Junior Team:

Assistant general manager Dave Bro wn (Erie Otters / OHL)

Athletic therapist Mike Burnstein (Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Canada’s National Junior Team will begin preparations for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship at the World Junior Summer Showcase, which will be held July 26-Aug. 1 in Windsor, Ontario. Canada will be joined at the event by Finland, Sweden and the United States.

The 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held Dec. 26, 2026, through Jan. 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.