Latimer motivated to earn pro contract in 2024-25

Photo credit: Red Deer Rebels/Taylor Lachance

Unsigned over the summer by the Ottawa Senators, Red Deer’s Carson Latimer is motivated to earn a pro contract in 2024-25.

With the Rebels, Latimer, who was drafted by the Senators in 2021, leads the team in scoring early on as he seeks a pro contract for 2024-25. In a career that’s spanned parts of five seasons, Latimer has tallied 109 points (44 goals) in 154 games.

Ahead of Friday’s CHL Game of the Week, where the Rebels face the CHL Top 10’s no. 1 ranked Portland Winterhawks, Latimer discussed his excitement to join Red Deer, being motivated to earn a contract next year and how he’s learned to adapt to being traded.

Questions and answers have been slightly modified for clarity.

How have you enjoyed your time in Red Deer thus far?

It’s been great. I’m very fortunate to be able to come here and join a great team. We’ve got a great group of guys and great staff top to bottom. I’ve been welcomed in quickly and feel right at home. It’s been awesome so far and I’ve really enjoyed it.

The Rebels are 4-6-1 but you’ve gotten off to a fast start offensively with six goals and 12 points. What’s been clicking for you early on?

I’m trying to take advantage of the opportunity. Being an older player on the team, your job is to lead by example. I want to go out there and make a different every night and contribute and give our team the best chance to win. Hopefully we can put together a few wins over the next few weeks and get back on track.

On a personal level in your last year of eligibility, what are you trying to achieve? Of course a WHL title and a berth at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow goes without saying, but is it trying to earn a pro contract for 2024-25?

One hundred per cent it is. You’re 20, it’s the last kick of the can in this league so you want to give yourself the best chance you can to move on and play pro hockey and that’s my goal. I don’t ever want to be out of the game and to do that you have to earn a contract. My goal this year is to show what I can do, show why I am ready and show that I am deserving to make the step next year.

Going unsigned by Ottawa, how much extra motivation is there to show them that they were wrong but at the same time, proving to another NHL club that you deserve a contract?

You want to prove to every team in the league that you are deserving and to give yourself the best shot to sign a contract with whatever team that ends up being. Not being signed by one team, I truly believe that everything happens for a reason, and I’m hoping that another opportunity presents itself and prove the team that didn’t take a shot at you why they weren’t right.

He's got speed, he's got skill and he's got a short-handed goal! Carson Latimer gets the scoring started for the @Rebelshockey! pic.twitter.com/wYGcxot14k — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 15, 2023

You face Portland tonight, the no. 1 team in the CHL’s Top 10. With championship aspirations of your own, how good of a measuring stick will tonight’s game be?

It’s going to be a great measuring stick for how we’re going to have to defend against a team that I’ve heard as a pretty good offence. We’re going to have defend well but score some goals. They haven’t given up many so it’ll be a great measuring stick. We’re a team that wants to be one of the best and to be the best you have to beat the best so that’s our goal. We prepare the same every night for every team but if we play our game we trust we will be successful. It doesn’t change who we are playing but I think they’re a good team and we’re going to have to bring it and I’m excited for the opportunity.

Friday’s CHL Game of the Week contest between Red Deer and Portland is available to watch for FREE on CHLTV and TSN+ at 7pm MT.