Lardis agrees to ELC with Blackhawks

Brantford Bulldogs forward Nick Lardis has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks had selected Lardis 67th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Injury limited Lardis to just 37 games in the regular season but he still managed to tally 50 points (29 goals). Acquired by the Bulldogs from Peterborough at the 2022 OHL Trade Deadline, Lardis has amassed 96 points in just 70 games with the club.

The sixth overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, the 18-year-old has appeared in 169 OHL contests.

Last year, the Oakville, ON., native won bronze with Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship where he had four goals in seven games.