Landon DuPont becomes the ninth Exceptional Status Player in CHL history

In addition to being only the third defenceman in CHL history to be granted exceptional status, the 14-year-old DuPont is the first defenceman and second player in WHL history to achieve the feat after Connor Bedard

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce alongside the Western Hockey League (WHL) that Landon DuPont (Calgary, Alta.) has been granted Exceptional Player Status and is eligible to play in the WHL on a full-time basis beginning with the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season.

DuPont becomes the first defenceman and second player in WHL history to be granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada, following Connor Bedard. Since the exceptional status rule was created in 2005, there have been nine players and just three defencemen in CHL history who have been granted exceptional player status: forward John Tavares (2005; Oshawa Generals / London Knights / OHL), defenceman Aaron Ekblad (2011; Barrie Colts / OHL), forward Connor McDavid (2012; Erie Otters / OHL), defenceman Sean Day (2013; Mississauga Steelheads / Windsor Spitfires / Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), forward Joe Veleno (2015; Saint John Sea Dogs / Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), forward Shane Wright (2019; Kingston Frontenacs / Windsor Spitfires / OHL), forward Connor Bedard (2020; Regina Pats / WHL), forward Michael Misa (2022; Saginaw Spirit / OHL), and now defenceman Landon DuPont (2024; WHL).

“On behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, I would like to congratulate Landon on being the first defenceman in WHL history to be granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “Landon is a fine young man, who not only possesses tremendous talent on the ice, but has been raised with solid moral character, a positive attitude, and a great work ethic. These attributes make him truly deserving of being among those exceptional players to come before him, and we look forward to him continuing his development in the WHL.”

The Exceptional Player Status process was administered by Hockey Alberta with a Hockey Canada Special Evaluation Panel, which reviewed DuPont’s hockey and academic documentation. The process also assessed DuPont’s level of maturity.

“Hockey Canada wishes to congratulate Landon DuPont and his family on the impressive achievement of becoming only the second player to be granted Exceptional Status into the WHL, and the ninth player in the entire CHL,” said Scott Salmond, Senior Vice-President of High Performance and Hockey Operations with Hockey Canada. “Landon not only boasts impressive hockey ability that will allow him to succeed in the WHL at a young age, but he also possesses the incredible maturity required to be an exemplary young person off the ice.”

An Exceptional Player must possess a level of mental, social, and emotional maturity that belies his age, along with hockey skills that greatly exceed those of other elite-level players both in their age group and among players several years older. For an individual who is granted exceptional status, they earn the rare privilege of participating in the CHL at an early age. It is believed their development is more likely to be enhanced significantly by playing in the CHL as a 15-year-old, than by participating in their designated age division.

Born May 28, 2009, the 14-year-old DuPont is eligible to be selected in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 9.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound right shot defenceman, DuPont spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Edge School U18 Prep squad in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), where he recorded 62 points (19G-43A) in 30 regular season games to finish third in CSSHL U18 scoring. His 62 points led all blueliners and established a new CSSHL U18 Prep single-season scoring record for defencemen. DuPont added another 16 points (5G-11A) in five playoff games, tying the CSSHL U18 Championship scoring record held by former Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds star Dylan Guenther. DuPont’s record-tying performance earned him CSSHL U18 Prep Championship MVP honours as he helped Edge capture the CSSHL U18 title.

“It is such an honour for me to receive Exceptional Player Status from Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada. I’m extremely humbled to have received this designation,” DuPont said. “I would like to thank my family, all of my coaches, trainers, advisors, and most of all, my teammates, through my entire hockey journey for helping me get to this point. I’m excited to continue my development in the WHL and will work hard every day to continue to improve.”

“Congratulations to Landon DuPont on being the first-ever player from Alberta granted Exceptional Status with the Western Hockey League. Landon’s achievement is a testament to his skills, desire, and hard work,” said Rob Litwinski, CEO and President, Hockey Alberta. “It also reflects the commitment and effort of everyone involved in Landon’s hockey circle. This is a proud day for Landon, the DuPont family, and the staff and students at Edge School, and the entire Hockey Alberta community shares that pride.”

QUICK FACTS

Of the seven exceptional status players who have graduated from the CHL, six of them were selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, including four players who were chosen first overall (Tavares, Ekblad, McDavid & Bedard)

Of the seven exceptional status players who have graduated from the CHL, all seven of them were drafted and played games in the NHL, including four players who have earned selections to the NHL’s All-Star Game (Tavares, Ekblad, McDavid & Bedard)

A total of seven exceptional status players have helped Team Canada earn a gold medal on the international stage, including at the World Juniors, World Championships, Olympics, and the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

Exceptional player status has been granted six times to OHL prospects, on two occasions in the WHL, and just once in the QMJHL

DuPont becomes the first-ever player from the province of Alberta to be granted exceptional player status (among the previous eight players, five of them hailed from Ontario while the others were from Québec, British Columbia, and Michigan)

The CHL is the top supplier of talent to the NHL. At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, a total of 398 CHL graduates from its three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL’s Opening Night rosters, representing just over 50% of the players on the NHL’s 32 teams. Moreover, at the 2023 NHL Draft, 80 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 36% of all draft picks), the most of any development hockey league in the world. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak now running at 55 consecutive drafts.

(FEATURE PHOTO CREDIT: JENN PIERCE / WHL)