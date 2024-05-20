Lamb, Laxdal, and Grégoire named finalists for the 2023-24 CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Head coaches Mark Lamb of the Prince George Cougars, Derek Laxdal of the Oshawa Generals, and Jean-François Grégoire of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have been named nominees for the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the Canadian Hockey League’s top coach.

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL’s all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Matt Leyden Trophy, the QMJHL’s Ron Lapointe Trophy, and the WHL’s Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy.

The recipient of the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award will be announced and given his trophy at a ceremony for the 2024 CHL Awards on Saturday, June 1, in Saginaw, Michigan. The latter is an event taking place as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, which is scheduled to run from May 23 – June 2.

Over the years, the CHL’s Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award has been won by many great coaches including Alain Vigneault (Hull Olympiques), Ken Hitchcock (Kamloops Blazers), Brian Kilrea (Ottawa 67’s), Peter DeBoer (Plymouth Whalers), Dale Hunter (London Knights), Gerard Gallant (Saint John Sea Dogs), Sheldon Keefe (Soo Greyhounds), Andre Tourigny (Ottawa 67’s) and most recently Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67’s).

WHL Nominee — Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars)

49-15-1-3, 102 PTS, 316 GF & 187 GA during the 2023-24 season

Coaching in his fifth season with the Prince George Cougars, head coach Mark Lamb led the Cougars to a 49-15-1-3 record, marking the franchise’s best season since moving to Prince George ahead of the 1994-95 season. The Cougars’ 49 wins during the 2023-24 campaign set a new franchise record for victories in a single season, besting their previous mark of 45 established during the 2016-17 season.

The Cougars finished the 2023-24 season with the CHL’s best goal differential of +129. They closed out the year as the second-highest-scoring team in the WHL (4.65 goals per game) while allowing the second-fewest goals against (2.75 goals per game). Prince George also held the second-best powerplay efficiency (30.1 percent) and penalty kill (84.3 percent) in the WHL this season.

By winning the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the WHL Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season, Lamb became the first Prince George Cougars coach to ever win the award.

OHL Nominee — Derek Laxdal (Oshawa Generals)

40-19-7-2, 89 PTS, 273 GF & 204 GA during the 2023-24 season

Completing his second season behind the bench with the Oshawa Generals, head coach Derek Laxdal led Oshawa to a 40-19-7-2 record and a first-place finish in the OHL’s Eastern Conference. The latter marked the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Generals finished at the top of the OHL’s Eastern Conference standings.

Back on December 9, the Generals held a 9-12-3-1 record and were sitting ninth in their conference. Oshawa then went on to win 31 of their final 43 games (31-7-4-1) to rally from the bottom of the conference standings and their division to secure first place in both on the final day of the regular season.

The Generals ultimately nabbed the top seed by winning 12 straight games to close out the 2023-24 regular season, marking the Generals’ longest winning streak since 1986-87. By winning the OHL’s Matt Leyden Trophy this year, Laxdal joins other past Generals coaches in DJ Smith (2013-14), Paul Theriault (1986-87), Bill White (1977-78) and inaugural winner Gus Bodnar (1971-72) as the fifth coach in franchise history to win the award.

QMJHL Nominee — Jean-François Grégoire (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

53-12-2-1, 109 PTS, 290 GF & 163 GA during the 2023-24 season

Working in his fourth season as head coach of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Jean-François Grégoire helped lead the Drakkar to arguably the best season in franchise history. Baie-Comeau’s 53 victories were the most of any club in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign and they helped set a new franchise record for the club, besting the previous mark of 50 that was established in 2002-03. The Drakkar also won a CHL-best 25 games on the road this season, which also broke another franchise record for Baie-Comeau (beating the previous record of 23 set in 2002-03 and 2018-19).

Ultimately, the Drakkar were one of just four teams across the CHL to win 50 games. Their 109 points during the 2023-24 campaign also stand as a new record for the Drakkar and represent the 11th-highest total in QMJHL history. Baie-Comeau also gave up the fewest amount of goals in the CHL this season alongside the Saskatoon Blades, as both clubs allowed a paltry 2.40 goals per game.

Baie-Comeau ended the 2023-24 campaign as the QMJHL regular season champions, having earned the Jean-Rougeau Trophy for the third time in franchise history. The Drakkar also finished first in the QMJHL in goals allowed (163), third in scoring (290 goals), third on the penalty kill (81.2%), and fourth on the power play (25.7%).

By winning the Ron-Lapointe Trophy as the QMJHL Coach of the Year for this season, Grégoire became only the second Baie-Comeau coach in Drakkar history to win the award, following Eric Veilleux who first achieved the feat in 2013-14.