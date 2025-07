Lakovic signs ELC with Capitals

Moose Jaw Warriors’ Lynden Lakovic signed his NHL entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

The 27th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is coming of a career season in the WHL scoring 27 goals and 58 points in 47 games. The Kelowna, BC native took on a larger role with the Warriors in 2024/25 after winning a WHL championship the season prior.

Lakovic also scored the first goal in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge helping Team CHL to two wins over Team USA.