Kylie Morgan and Waylon Hanel to serve as opening acts for country star Walker Hayes at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2024 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are excited to announce that CMT Music Awards nominee Kylie Morgan and Michigan-native Waylon Hanel will serve as opening acts to GRAMMY-nominated artist Walker Hayes, who will be performing a concert at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan.

Set to take place the night before the 2024 Memorial Cup’s Championship Game, on Saturday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m., Walker Hayes, Kylie Morgan, and Waylon Hanel will serenade fans with a country music concert at Jolt Credit Union Event Park, which is located right across the street from the Dow Event Center, the home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit and the host arena for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. Fans can purchase tickets for this exclusive concert via Ticketmaster.

In addition to Walker Hayes’ musical performance featuring special guests Kylie Morgan and Waylon Hanel, many other exciting off-ice events are also set to be a part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. Additional details on all the festivities scheduled in and around Saginaw for the 2024 Memorial Cup can be found by visiting chl.ca/memorialcup-eventdetails.

Single-game tickets for all round-robin games of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow are currently available for purchase online from $50-60 USD. Fans who wish to purchase tickets for the semi-final and final can do so by obtaining a two-game pack (starting at $129 USD plus applicable fees) online through Ticketmaster.

From May 23 – June 2 in Saginaw, the 2024 Memorial Cup will pit the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host Saginaw Spirit, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine this year’s CHL champion. For more information on the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.

About Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan has quickly proven herself to be a relatable storyteller and an engaging live performer. The Oklahoma native is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. At 14, she began touring full-time and hasn’t slowed down, checking off bucket-list moments including her Grand Ole Opry debut and first ACM Award nomination. She performed at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest, has taken the stage at major festivals, went on her first arena tour with Old Dominion, just wrapped her second headlining tour and is now about to hit the road as direct support to Walker Hayes on the Same Drunk Tour. The CMT Music Awards-nominated “If He Wanted To He Would” hit country radio’s Top 40 and helped set the stage for Kylie’s debut album Making It Up As I Go. Resonating with fans, Kylie’s music has amassed over 400 million streams. Kylie aims for listeners to see themselves within the songs on Making It Up As I Go. In turn, she hopes they can find the words they may not know how to say through her music.

About Waylon Hanel

Waylon Hanel, a 22-year-old independent singer-songwriter native to Mid Michigan is quickly gaining popularity with his traditional country music style and lyrics. Hanel’s unique style sets him apart with his crisp clear vocals telling stories with every song. Hanel’s single “Lighten That Load” is currently No. 1 on the Hotdisc Top 40 Chart in the UK and No. 3 on Nashville’s CDX True Indie Chart. Hanel has opened for other artists such as Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Chris Cagle, Tyler Farr, Jerrod Niemann, Colt Ford, Creed Fisher and many more.