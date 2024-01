Kubota 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game to raise mental health awareness and funds in support of CMHA New Brunswick

As part of the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, N.B., the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is partnering with Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), New Brunswick to help raise awareness and funds in support of mental health in the province.

As part of the event, fans attending the game will be able to stop by a CMHA New Brunswick booth inside the Avenir Centre to learn more about mental health services and resources available to them locally and across the province.

During the game, the CHL will also be raising funds in support of CMHA New Brunswick and CMHA’s Talk Today program for youth athletes. Fans can help support the fundraisers by purchasing a 50/50 ticket for the game or by placing a bid on one of the CHL’s game-worn jerseys that will be up for auction. To purchase a 50/50 ticket online, fans can click here or they can bid on a game-worn jersey as part of the auction by clicking here.

Launched in 2014 as a partnership between CMHA Ontario and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Talk Today program has provided over 5,200 players, coaches, billet parents, and staff from the Western Hockey League (WHL), OHL, and Quebec Maritimes Hockey League (QMJHL) with mental health and suicide awareness training since its inception.

The CHL and its member leagues (WHL, OHL, QMJHL) have been proud partners of CMHA’s Talk Today program, which not only provides mental health education and support to players, but it also involves working with teams to promote positive mental health in their communities.

This February, the Talk Today program is celebrating its 10th season of Talk Today. As part of celebrating this major milestone, teams across the CHL will host a dedicated mental health awareness game in partnership with their local CMHA. To find a game near you and purchase tickets, visit www.talktoday.ca.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, visit www.cmha.ca/find-help/ to find a CMHA in your area.