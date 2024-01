Kraken prospect Sale heads to Kitchener

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Eduard Sale from the Barrie Colts.

In return, the Colts received Kyle Morey, Blair Scott and eight OHL draft picks. The Rangers also acquired Olivier Savard in the transaction.

Sale’s first OHL season has seen him appear in 25 games with Barrie where he’s recorded 20 points (seven goals). He recently helped Czechia win bronze at the 2024 World Juniors and was part of the team that claimed silver in 2023.

The 18-year-old joins a Rangers squad that leads the OHL with 27 wins and 56 points and boasts a roster that includes Matthew Andonovski (OTT), Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN), FIlip Mesar (MTL), Carson Rehkopf (SEA) and Matthew Sop.

Seattle selected Sale 20th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.