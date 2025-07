Knights’ Medvedev signs ELC with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have signed London Knights’ goaltender Aleksei Medvedev to his three year entry-level contract.

The 47th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft suited up in 34 games for the Knights during the 2024-25 season posting a 22-8-2 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts. Helping the Knights to an OHL and Memorial Cup championships.

The 6’3” native of St. Petersburg, Russia won the Dirty Moore Trophy for having the best goals against average amongst OHL rookies, earning him OHL First All-Rookie team honours while sharing the Dave Pinkney Trophy with Austin Elliott for the Knights’ league best goals against average.