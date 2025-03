Knights’ Julien signs entry-level deal with Jets

London Knights forward Jacob Julien has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

In 58 games this year, Julien has 10 goals and 45 points. Last season, he had a career high 78 points in the regular season – and another 18 in the postseason – as London claimed the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions.

The overage forward has played 165 games with the Knights where he has recorded 139 points (48 goals).

Winnipeg selected the 20-year-old 146th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.